Who is Sydney Paight? Monty Lopez shades Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling with Love Island star

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez continues to condone his ex-wife Sheri Easterling’s relationship with Yung Gravy on social media. Lopez recently took to TikTok and threw shade at the couple alongside Love Island contestant Sydney Paight. It remains unclear whether the two are dating.

On September 29, the father of four took to the video-sharing platform and uploaded two videos alongside the reality show actress. The latter lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound that says:

“I don’t know what’s going on, and I simply don’t wanna know.”

Lopez uploaded another video with the same sound but also attached an image of his ex-wife Easterling and Yung Gravy in the background. He also tagged the two celebrities.

At the time of writing, Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy had not responded to Monty Lopez’s internet jab.

Sonia Wright @SoniaWr89405205 Rapper Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling, the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae, captivated the internet after they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together and were spotted kissing.

Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling and rapper Yung Gravy attend VMAs together

"Yung Gravy an... Rapper Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling, the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae, captivated the internet after they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together and were spotted kissing.Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling and rapper Yung Gravy attend VMAs together"Yung Gravy an... https://t.co/Y3kwnGpady

Monty Lopez, 46, was initially in a relationship with influencer Ava Louise, who claimed in the past that she was “very happy” in her relationship with Addison Rae’s dad. However, the pair’s TikTok videos together have been deleted from Lopez’s account. It remains unclear whether the duo are still in a relationship.

Sydney Paight is a reality television star

Sydney Paight is a reality television actress who appeared on the fourth season of Love Island USA. The 22-year-old was born in Houston, and currently resides in Los Angeles. Prior to appearing on television, she worked as an Operations Manager for a tech start-up.

Sydney Paight graduated from Texas Tech University in Business Marketing in 2021. Prior to graduating, the actress-model worked as a retailer for JC Penny. During her time in college, she worked as a Sales Consultant at Palm Beach Tan and also as an intern in Chevron.

Along with being a reality star, Paight has also become an Instagram influencer. She has amassed over 226k followers on Instagram. She mostly promotes Love Island and showcases her outfits. Sources claim that she boasts a net worth of $200,000.

Sydney Paight has been publicly dating fellow Love Island contestant Isaiah Campbell. The couple often share pictures of themselves together on Instagram. As such, Paight's relationship with Lopez remains unclear.

Everything to know about Monty Lopez’s feud with Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy

In July, Monty Lopez found himself in hot waters after being exposed by several women for cheating on his wife, Easterling. Influencer Renée Ash also came forward and revealed in an exclusive interview that she was dating Lopez for five months, when he led her to believe that the couple would get married one day and have their own children.

Since the cheating scandal made headlines, Sheri Easterling and Addison Rae went on to publicly unfollow Lopez. The 43-year-old mother went on to flirt with singer Yung Gravy on social media. Months later, Easterling and Yung Gravy shocked followers after making a red-carpet appearance together at the MTV VMAs.

Meanwhile, Lopez challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match, which the latter vehemently declined. Yung Gravy said:

“I'm a grown man. I'm not going to fight you over TikTok drama. You've got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

Since then, Lopez has started dating influencer Ava Louise. Addison Rae unfollowed her mother Easterling on Instagram as well.

The He’s All That actress has expressed that she was “struggling” with the drama surrounding her family. However, it seems like her father Lopez is showing no signs of ending the public feud with his ex-wife.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far