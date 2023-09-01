Who are Tia Mowry's parents? Ethnicity explored as actress claims she identifies as black despite being biracial

Tia Mowry, the famous American actress, recently appeared on a podcast and talked about her ethnicity. The Sister, Sister twin is the child of a white father and a black mother. However, Mowry said she identifies as a black woman on The Cool Mom Code Podcast with Lizzy Mathis.

On August 31, 2023, Tia told Lizzy:

"I identify myself as a Black woman. My mother is Black, you know what I mean? My mother is a strong woman."

Her parents, Timothy and Darlene have three more children, Tia's twin Tamera, and her younger brothers Tahj and Tavior. The Mowrys are a tight-knit family who are always there to support each other, as per People.

Tia Mowry's parents are veterans

Tia Mowry is an American actress known for her roles in Twitches, Family Reunion, and many other movies and TV shows. Recently, she made an appearance on a podcast called The Cool Mom Code Podcast hosted by Lizzy Mathis.

Tia opened up about her life as a bi-racial person, saying that people often get "stuck" on the topic of whether she refers to herself as Black. She told Lizzy that she identifies as Black because she is an "extension" of her "strong" mother.

Both of Tia Mowry's parents are veterans. Timothy John Mowry, her father is originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. He is White, with English-Scottish and Irish ancestry. Her mother Darlene, born as Darlene Renee Flowers in Miami, Florida, is a Black woman. She is a descendant of African-Bahamian ethnicity.

Tia talked about Darlene's strength on the podcast, saying:

"My mother is dark-skinned. I have seen and felt her struggles as being a Black woman. So, to me — of course, my dad is white — I am an extension of my mother."

Her mother's struggles and contributions to her and her sister's career were mentioned in the 2021 web series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

The Game actress talked about how Darlene had taken her to LA and asked for a promise, saying:

"If you book something, whether that’s a commercial, whether that’s a television show, a guest spot, then I would move the family to L.A."

She recalled that her mother was in the army at the time so she could not just quit her duty, and she had to put forward a proper case to the officials. Tia continued:

"If it weren’t for my mom, I wouldn’t be here. She worked so hard for us."

The Double Wedding actress added that her father Timothy stayed behind in Texas because both parents did not get permission to leave the army. He soon got transferred for two years to Germany, according to People.

Tia Mowry on the Lizzy Mathis podcast

After talking about identifying as Black because Tia Mowry felt she was an extension of her mother, she continued that she knows she is mixed race.

Mowry clarified that her original ethnicity is not something that she's trying to deny. She goes on to say that she "self-identifies" as Black and that's just her choice. Tia Mowry said that she was viewed as a Black woman, saying:

"That is how I've been seen. And I remember studying in school that if you have a single drop of Black blood, you're Black."

She concluded by saying:

"That's how we were raised, and that's how I consider myself. I feel like that is my purpose. My passion in life is to be that representation for my community of diverse women and Black women."

Her words might have offended some people but others agreed that it is a biracial person's choice however they want to identify as, be it Black or White.