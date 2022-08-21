Who is Tom Bernthal? All about Sheryl Sandberg’s husband as couple ties the knot in Wyoming

Sheryl Sandberg tied the knot with Tom Bernthal on Saturday in Wyoming. The philanthropist married the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global after three years of dating. Sheryl Sandberg made the public announcement of the same on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of the newlyweds. The caption on the picture reads “married.”

Who is Tom Bernthal, the husband of Sheryl Sandberg?

After Sheryl got married to Bernthal on Saturday, the world began asking questions about the husband, Tom. Bernthal is founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, a Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency.

Before Kelton's launch in 2002, he was working as a national producer for NBC News. Having worked for the media house from 1996 to 2002, he has won three Emmy awards over the six years he worked there. During his journalism career, he also contributed to shows and channels like Today, Nightly News, and Deadline, and networks MSNBC and CNBC.

Born in Washington, his father was a lawyer with Latham & Watkins LLP and currently, he chairs the board of directors for the US Humane Society. Apart from this, he has two brothers, Jon and Nicholas. While Jon is an actor (best known for his role as the Punisher), Nicholas is an orthopedic surgeon and professor at UCLA.

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal get married: How did the two meet?

Sheryl, 52 and Tom, 50 were both married to different people a few years back. However, while Sheryl’s husband, Dave, tragically passed away due to a heart attack, Tom has been divorced for a long time.

However, the person who made the match and helped Tom and Sheryl meet was Rob Goldberg, who is the brother of Sheryl’s late husband, Dave. While talking to a publication, Rob once revealed that he knew Bernthal as he was a close friend and former NBC News Producer. He also said that he knew that Tom was looking for someone to build a life with after his divorce.

He also said:

"They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids' lives better."

In fact, in 2021 while announcing the recipients of the Dave Goldberg Scholarship, a program the family has established in Dave's honor, Bernthal also remembered his relationship with Sheryl’s late husband, he said:

"As one of the fortunate ones who had the privilege of knowing Dave personally, I've now seen firsthand how this program embodies his spirit of helping others have every opportunity to work hard and accomplish everything possible for themselves."

Sandberg, who is stepping down as the COO of Meta this fall, once said that she could barely imagine dating again, much less getting married. Tom also talked about the same in a recent Instagram post he shared announcing his wedding to Sheryl Sandberg.

Sharing the picture, he said:

“After both experiencing loss, Sheryl and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

Sheryl, who has a daughter and a son, and Tom, who also has 3 kids, told everyone that "all 7 of us are getting married." In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked the guests to donate to VOW and CARE, two organizations that fund anti-child marriage problems and poverty alleviation efforts.

