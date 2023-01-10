Who is Topher on TikTok? Netizens in a frenzy over boy from viral trend

A kid named Topher is trending on both TikTok and Twitter due to his dramatic way of introducing himself in one video. The TikTok video was posted by user @allycat.03 (Allyson) on December 24, where her family was playing a game. Each member was asked to name a family member they would warn a stranger about. The members then took turns giving their answers.

Allyson asked everyone:

"If you were to introduce someone into our family, who would you warn them about?"

Kevin, who was asked the question first, took Topher's name. When latter's turn came, he spoke in a heavy Southern accent with a sassy expression, a fierce tone yet a hilarious demeanor:

“Y’all already know who I am. My name is Topher, and I think Olivia.”

When Olivia was named in return, the latter’s shrill shriek was heard in the background, where he yelled:

“SHUT UP.”

🕺🏾🪩 @shOoObz The rest of this tiktok is boring but this part of it had me screaming crying The rest of this tiktok is boring but this part of it had me screaming crying https://t.co/AOFvSB9Z8x

The boy has since become a viral sensation across TikTok. The video garnered over five million likes and 34 million views. Memes made about him have surfaced on Twitter as well, and people are heartily enjoying the fun and laughter.

Though the video shared on the day before Christmas made the kid famous, this was not the first time he appeared on TikTok. Many of Allyson’s videos on TikTok feature her younger brother, Topher, being silly, doing hilarious things, and goofing around. Most of those videos have over several million views.

Although Allyson's account is no longer there on the platform, many people have already saved the video and shared it from their accounts. Interestingly, there are even fan accounts made for the boy on TikTok.

One such account called @tophersbigfan uploaded the original video with a few edits and captioned it:

"The icon himself!"

In the comment section of Allyson’s family video, people are obsessed with the young boy's antics. One person called him "a future icon."

Netizens are predicting Topher is going to be the biggest internet icon of 2023

Topher memes are running wild and free across Twitter. Users have already predicted that the kid is going to own the title of the biggest internet star of 2023.

✨ @emcvly Topher TikTok is the best thing of 2023 by far Topher TikTok is the best thing of 2023 by far 😭

Out of all the memes, one theme topped it all. This is where his self-introduction part is edited into scenes from a movie or a viral video, where a character asks another person to introduce themselves.

For example, in one clip from the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, Thanos wears the infinity gauntlet and snaps his fingers at the end of the movie, thinking he has all the stones on it. However, he gets surprised when nothing happens. The camera then cuts to Iron Man sitting on his knees and showing his hands with all the stones on them. But in this meme, on Iron Man's face, the creator edited Allyson's brother's face and added his dialog from the viral family video.

leah 👩‍🚀 @chimney345 The Topher edits are the funniest thing on tiktok now The Topher edits are the funniest thing on tiktok now 😭😭 https://t.co/S6ejgXmY1r

Daniela Gropcaj @daniela_gropcaj I’m deadddd These Topher TikTok’s are getting out of handI’m deadddd These Topher TikTok’s are getting out of hand 😭😭😭😭😭 I’m deadddd https://t.co/Eo42863nBz

Tanya Junghans @tanyajunghans This kid called Topher on TikTok is just so beautifully extra 🤌 lmaoo This kid called Topher on TikTok is just so beautifully extra 🤌 lmaoo https://t.co/5XYZHMNg4k

ً @yougothecinema is anyone else on topher tiktok… is anyone else on topher tiktok… https://t.co/BFVnjFOaEC

rocky 𐐪𐑂 @tbslrocky i thought i was safe in parx tiktok and boom topher shows up. WHY i thought i was safe in parx tiktok and boom topher shows up. WHY https://t.co/bgEqPpGDHb

morgan @morganliindsay annoying else on topher tiktok?? annoying else on topher tiktok?? https://t.co/opgPJktseF

The TikTok sensation's popularity has reached sky-high already, so much so that some netizens are even addressing their TikTok experience as "TopherTok." Fanpages dedicated to Topher are making video compilations by squeezing in several other video clips where the kid appears.

Some of the clips are from 2021 when Allyson's brother was younger. Nonetheless, in all the videos, he appears boisterous and emits a high-spirited personality, which makes more people addicted to watching him goof around.

Poll : 0 votes