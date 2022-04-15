Who is Tricia Miranda from Come Dance With Me? Choreographer started her career as “chola ballerina”

Come Dance With Me is the latest reality dance competition on CBC, and it is set to air from April 15, 2022. Well-renowned choreographer, Tricia Miranda, will be on the judging panel alongside Jenna Dewan and Dexter Mayfield.

Tricia Miranda will judge the contestants on Come Dance With Me based on their choreography and style in conjunction with the other panelists. Explaining the concept of the show, she said:

“You have a child dancer who takes their parent or someone that they look up to and ask them to come and dance with them.”

Come Dance With Me will definitely be worth a watch.

All About Tricia Miranda from Come Dance With Me

Dance is life for the Arizona-native Tricia Miranda who started her career as, what she calls, a “chola ballerina." Miranda started ballet and tap dance when she was just four years old. By the time she was 19, she was teaching dance classes of her own. During her teen dancing days, the dancer received a full scholarship to Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

At 21, Miranda moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion and make it big in the entertainment world. She worked as a waitress and also as a dance instructor at Gold's Gym to make her ends meet in those early days.

Her big break came in 2004 when her agent found out that Beyoncé was looking for a backup dancer to cast in her "Ladies First" tour. Speaking about the opportunity, Tricia said to the The New York Times,

“I was a hostess at the time when they called me to tell me I got the gig. I immediately took off my apron, turned to my manager and said: ‘I’m going on tour with Beyoncé. I’ve got to go.’”

What happened next?

As Miranda became popular in the touring circuit, she got the chance to work with Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Fergie, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, Prince, Flo Rida, and Black Eyed Peas. She even played the role of Dwayne Wade’s dance partner in the movie, What To Expect When You’re Expecting.

At the peak of her career, the dancer decided to switch from dancing to choreography. She justified it saying that nothing was certain in the entertainment industry and it was challenging to make a great living off dancing alone.

Miranda's choreography skills received a lot of attention after “got big on YouTube." With around 1.76 million subscribers on her eponymous channel, she is quite a sensation in the virtual world. Her first video, shot in her dance studio in North Hollywood with 20+ dancers dancing to Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda, got more than 27 million views.

Tricia Miranda is now one of the biggest names in the choreography world and she works with top Hollywood artists such as 50 Cent, The Dream, Jamie Foxx, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Missy Elliott among others. She has even performed and choreographed for countless awards shows and television shows including American Music Awards, Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, America’s Got Talent, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and more.

Miranda has also choreographed for a few commercials, working with companies like Skechers, Walmart, Spotify, H&M, Sprint, Sears, UNIQLO and Starbucks.

Now, with more than 30 years of training in ballet, jazz, and hip hop, the choreographer will judge the dance moves of the contestants on Come Dance With Me, starting this Friday.

