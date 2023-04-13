Who is Victoria Jackson? SNL alum slammed for homophobic rant at council city meeting

American actress Victoria Jackson was slammed online after she delivered a homophobic rant during a city council meeting in Tennessee. On April 11, the 63-year-old personality took to the podium in Franklin to share her thoughts on the council’s proposal to hold a gay pride parade.
In the video, which was streamed on the council’s YouTube channel, Jackson can be seen introducing herself before stating that “God hates sodomy.”
"He hates homos*xuality – he said it’s an abomination. And God hates s*xual immorality, all kinds. And God hates pride. Like, one of the most things he hates is pride."
She continued:
“Proverbs 11:12: When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished. Proverbs 16:18: Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall. And Sodom and Gomorrah proves that God hates sodomy, and s*xual immorality and pride. And it’s still there, and archaeologists have uncovered it.”
She concluded her stance by urging "this generation" not to be "brainwashed."
Victoria Jackson was a long-time Saturday Night Live member
Born on August 2, 1959, Victoria Jackson is a native of Miami, Florida. She was raised in a conservative family. Her father was a gym coach, and she participated in gymnastics from age 5 to 18.
Jackson studied at Florida Bible College and later received a gymnastics scholarship from Furman University. As per her IMDb profile, she also attended Auburn University before beginning her career in Hollywood.
Her journey to Hollywood began after she met Johnny Crawford, who invited her to Los Angeles and put her in his nightclub act. This continued for two years until Johnny Carson put her act - which included her doing a handstand while reciting poetry - on television.
She made seven appearances with Johnny before going on to feature in a number of films and TV series, with Saturday Night Live (1986–1992) being her most notable.
In 1991, she married her high school sweetheart and shifted to Florida, where her husband served as a police helicopter pilot. At the time, she recorded two kids’ albums - Ukulele Lady and Ukulele Ditties for Itty Bitty Kiddies.
After Jackson’s husband retired in 2012, the couple moved to Nashville with their kids and grandchildren, where she still sings and performs.
Some of her acting credits include The Jeffersons, The 1/2 Hour Comedy Hour, Half Nelson, The Pick-up Artist, Family Business, In the Heat of the Night, Unhappily Ever After, Wedding Bell Blues, The Weird Al Show, Touched by an Angel, Jumping for Joy, Soccer Mom, Dream Life at the Bunch of Grapes, Marriage Material, Bigfoot, UFOs and Jesus, etc.
Twitter reacts to Victoria Jackson's comments
After Victoria Jackson’s comments on the gay pride parade went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actress for her “hateful” words and called the whole situation sad. Others questioned what happened to former SNL stars and called her thoughts “creepy.”
On the personal front, Jackson was first married to magician Nisan Mark Eventoff from 1984 to 1990. They shared a daughter named Scarlet. She then tied the knot with Paul Wessel and welcomed a daughter named Aubrey.
As of this article's writing, Victoria Jackson has not responded to the criticism faced on her recent comments.