Who is Victoria Jackson? SNL alum slammed for homophobic rant at council city meeting

American actress Victoria Jackson was slammed online after she delivered a homophobic rant during a city council meeting in Tennessee. On April 11, the 63-year-old personality took to the podium in Franklin to share her thoughts on the council’s proposal to hold a gay pride parade.

In the video, which was streamed on the council’s YouTube channel, Jackson can be seen introducing herself before stating that “God hates sodomy.”

"He hates homos*xuality – he said it’s an abomination. And God hates s*xual immorality, all kinds. And God hates pride. Like, one of the most things he hates is pride."

Victoria Jackson's speech was shared by a Twitter user (Screenshot via @ChristnNitemare/Twitter)

She continued:

“Proverbs 11:12: When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished. Proverbs 16:18: Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall. And Sodom and Gomorrah proves that God hates sodomy, and s*xual immorality and pride. And it’s still there, and archaeologists have uncovered it.”

She concluded her stance by urging "this generation" not to be "brainwashed."

Victoria Jackson was a long-time Saturday Night Live member

That Week In SNL @ThatWeekInSNL #OnThisDay , Oct. 11, 1986, the 12th season of #SNL began with host Sigourney Weaver and no officially credited musical guest. The first episode for Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Kevin Nealon, Dana Carvey and Victoria Jackson. The second golden age had begun. #OnThisDay, Oct. 11, 1986, the 12th season of #SNL began with host Sigourney Weaver and no officially credited musical guest. The first episode for Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Kevin Nealon, Dana Carvey and Victoria Jackson. The second golden age had begun. https://t.co/GOOLSF3FXF

Born on August 2, 1959, Victoria Jackson is a native of Miami, Florida. She was raised in a conservative family. Her father was a gym coach, and she participated in gymnastics from age 5 to 18.

Jackson studied at Florida Bible College and later received a gymnastics scholarship from Furman University. As per her IMDb profile, she also attended Auburn University before beginning her career in Hollywood.

Her journey to Hollywood began after she met Johnny Crawford, who invited her to Los Angeles and put her in his nightclub act. This continued for two years until Johnny Carson put her act - which included her doing a handstand while reciting poetry - on television.

She made seven appearances with Johnny before going on to feature in a number of films and TV series, with Saturday Night Live (1986–1992) being her most notable.

In 1991, she married her high school sweetheart and shifted to Florida, where her husband served as a police helicopter pilot. At the time, she recorded two kids’ albums - Ukulele Lady and Ukulele Ditties for Itty Bitty Kiddies.

After Jackson’s husband retired in 2012, the couple moved to Nashville with their kids and grandchildren, where she still sings and performs.

Some of her acting credits include The Jeffersons, The 1/2 Hour Comedy Hour, Half Nelson, The Pick-up Artist, Family Business, In the Heat of the Night, Unhappily Ever After, Wedding Bell Blues, The Weird Al Show, Touched by an Angel, Jumping for Joy, Soccer Mom, Dream Life at the Bunch of Grapes, Marriage Material, Bigfoot, UFOs and Jesus, etc.

Twitter reacts to Victoria Jackson's comments

After Victoria Jackson’s comments on the gay pride parade went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actress for her “hateful” words and called the whole situation sad. Others questioned what happened to former SNL stars and called her thoughts “creepy.”

Kate Shelor @KateShelor @ChristnNitemare @Mike_Hixenbaugh @JoeMyGod Saying “God hates” anything should stop and make you think. It’s sad that so many people want to be a part of something hateful. @ChristnNitemare @Mike_Hixenbaugh @JoeMyGod Saying “God hates” anything should stop and make you think. It’s sad that so many people want to be a part of something hateful.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jackson's comments.

Blue away @RealYeshua1 @DarbysDose @ChristnNitemare @Mike_Hixenbaugh

Way too many saying way too much AS IF they are God when they weren't even in the running.

if I want your opinion, I'll give it to you. @JoeMyGod Yes, because he didn't.Way too many saying way too much AS IF they are God when they weren't even in the running. @VictoriaJackson if I want your opinion, I'll give it to you. @DarbysDose @ChristnNitemare @Mike_Hixenbaugh @JoeMyGod Yes, because he didn't.Way too many saying way too much AS IF they are God when they weren't even in the running. @VictoriaJackson, if I want your opinion, I'll give it to you. https://t.co/jqpmmNIfmw

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jackson's comments.

csd 🇺🇦 @csd Dennis Miller welcomes Victoria Jackson to the “once-funny, now spectacularly unfunny and frankly sad former SNL cast members” club.



Dennis Miller welcomes Victoria Jackson to the “once-funny, now spectacularly unfunny and frankly sad former SNL cast members” club. https://t.co/cTnEe3XrYl

WTFUSA😒 @dudeonthebay Who remembers Victoria Jackson from mid-late 80s SNL? Yeah, she’s not doing well. Who remembers Victoria Jackson from mid-late 80s SNL? Yeah, she’s not doing well. https://t.co/Dh0hmHySAU

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jackson's comments.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jackson's comments.

On the personal front, Jackson was first married to magician Nisan Mark Eventoff from 1984 to 1990. They shared a daughter named Scarlet. She then tied the knot with Paul Wessel and welcomed a daughter named Aubrey.

As of this article's writing, Victoria Jackson has not responded to the criticism faced on her recent comments.

Poll : 0 votes