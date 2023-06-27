Who is Wade Robson? Age and all about the Australian choreographer amid Michael Jackson molestation trial

Wade Robson, now aged 40, is an Australian choreographer with more than two decades of experience working in the creative business for the stage, film as well as TV. As per several sources, he was allegedly molested by iconic pop singer and songwriter, the late Michael Jackson.

The alleged incident occurred in the Neverland Ranch when Wade Robson was between 7 and 14 years old. On Monday, June 26, The California Court of Appeal approved Robson’s case and declared it to go on trial soon.

In the absence of the King of Pop, Wade Robson will be suing his company MJJ Productions Inc. However, the spokesperson of the company has stated that it had no legal obligation to side with Robson or anyone else on this matter and that the company was in no way responsible for it, nor could it control his actions.

According to Robson’s case, he migrated to the USA from his native country as a young boy. Incidentally, he belonged to the same circle as MJ. At one time, the late pop star befriended him and then s*xually abused him.

What’s interesting is that, earlier, when Jackson was on trial for molesting another boy in 2005, Robson was asked to testify that he slept with him on his bed.

However, he had said that it was an innocent situation. However, after Jackson’s demise, Wade Robson filed a lawsuit against his company in 2013, stating Jackson molested him. Not only that, but he also mentioned that his previous false testimony was a result of “complete manipulation and brainwashing.”

In 2017, his case was first dismissed by The California Court of Appeal. Later in 2019, it was reversed, only to be re-dismissed in 2021. However, recently, the court finally altered its decision based on the investigation.

Wade Robson has worked with the likes of Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj

Born in Brisbane, Australia on September 17, 1982, Wade Robson moved to the USA in the late 1980s. In fact, his talent as a dancer was discovered during his boyhood years as he started as a professional child dancer.

He won several dance competitions, bringing him under the radar of Michael Jackson. Eventually, Wade Robson turned into a guest actor and choreographer, and it was in the latter that he earned significant mileage.

Currently associated with the Broadway Dance Center as a teacher, Robson has been creatively involved in all kinds of productions, be it theater, film, or TV. So far, he has designed, directed, and choreographed iconic world tours, music videos, commercials, and TV appearances.

He has worked with distinguished musicians, bands, rappers, and dancers including Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, NSync, Pink, Mya, Usher, Aerosmith, Demi Lovato, One Direction, The San Francisco Ballet, MTV, and David Guetta, among others.

He has also worked in several reality TV shows such as So You Think You Can Dance, TV series like Dancing With the Stars, and entertainment companies like Cirque Du Soleil. In fact, Wade Robson is a two-time Emmy Award winner.

However, after realizing he was molested by the King of Pop as a child, he stepped away from dancing and choreography for years and took some time off to heal.

He is known among his students as someone who teaches dance using eclectic grooves, meditation, and yoga, infusing them all with real-life inspirational conversations. Interestingly, an HBO documentary called Leaving Neverland which was released in 2019, included Robson’s allegations.

