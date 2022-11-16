Who is William Karlsson? Meet Bachelor in Paradise alum Emily Ferguson’s husband as the couple announces pregnancy

Bachelor in Paradise alum Emily Ferguson announced the upcoming addition to her family on Instagram. Her husband William Karlsson posted a picture of the parents-to-be with an adorable caption announcing their pregnancy. The BiP alum also took to social media with a video announcing Baby Karlsson's arrival in May 2023. Emily’s caption read:

"Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson."

Emily debuted in the franchise alongside her sister during Ben Higgin's season of The Bachelor and later returned for multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She left paradise without finding love, only to find it again in 2020 by sliding into her husband's DMs. The ice hockey player proposed to her in 2021, and the couple married in July 2022.

How did Bachelor in Paradise alum Emily meet her co-parent-to-be?

William Karlsson is a Swedish professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights. The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with Vegas for $5.25 million for the 2018-19 season and stated that he was betting on himself. This was followed by a contract extension for an additional eight years.

Karlsson and the Bachelor in Paradise alum first met online when Emily slid into his DMs on social media. She told BachelorNation.com in April 2022 that she knew nothing about hockey and just thought it was a cool sport. She added:

"It’s just a weird story, I think it’s so weird that you can meet someone on social media by sending them a DM and now I’m marrying him."

Emily also talked about how she took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a caption:

“I SAID YES!”

The caption further read:

"I get to marry the man of my dreams. This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever."

The two have been inseparable ever since. The Bachelor in Paradise star got engaged to Karlsson on December 11, 2020, and had a joint bachelorette party and bridal shower with her sister, Haley, who also appeared in the franchise with her.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her hockey hunk married in June 2022 in Las Vegas, in a typical Vegas wedding attended by Elvis at Resorts World. She told Us Weekly that her wedding was the moment she and her sister had dreamed about since they were children, and that having her by her side was an honor.

To the present, the couple recently announced on social media the arrival of a new member in May 2023. Former cast members sent her congratulations and best wishes. Lauren Lane added:

"So so happy!!!"

While her twin sister wrote that baby Karlsson is already so loved.

While this former Bachelor in Paradise contestant found happiness, there are other BiP contestants who are still looking for it on a Mexican beach. To follow their progress, tune in to ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

