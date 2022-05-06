Who are Haley and Emily Ferguson’s fiancés? Bachelor twins’ joint bridal shower was inspired by Heather Rae El Moussa

Bachelor Nation's favorite twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson, threw a lavish bridal shower ahead of their respective weddings. Haley got engaged to Oula Palve in May 2021 after nearly two years together, while Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson in December 2020 ahead of their four-month anniversary.

As the twins started planning out their weddings, they hosted a joint bachelorette party earlier this year before the bridal shower. On Saturday, Emily and Haley decked out the venue (former's house) with balloons, flowers and a huge bounce house, all set for the shower. The shower was prepared by some of the best event planners in the business.

When speaking to US Weekly, Haley said:

“It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love it made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us. We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It’s so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time.”

Details on Emily and Haley Ferguson's fiances and more on the shower

Oula Palve (Haley Ferguson's fiance)

Haley Ferguson got engaged to boyfriend Oula Palve, taking to Instagram to announce the happy news with her followers on May 16, 2021. She shared a series of photos on her social media, even capturing the moment the athlete got on one knee.

“I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling…probably not!😍.”

The 30 year old Finnish-born hockey player grew up playing for Palokan Kiekko and has continued to play for numerous teams since making his professional debut in 2011. After going undrafted in the NHL, the athlete joined Finnish Team JYP, Jyväskylä of Finland, a club in SM-Liiga, which finished the season ranked third in the Finnish Elite League.

He has since then played in Europe and America for many Finnish teams, ranking at the top of the Mestis League during the 2015-2016 season. In 2019, Oula signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Following his training, he was assigned to their affiliate team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins via the NHL.

The athlete was then traded to Dallas by Pittsburgh for John Nyberg, January 17, 2020. He played the remainder of his season with the Texas Stars but due to the pandemic, he signed a deal with Swedish club, Linköping HC, of the Swedish Hockey League in April 2020.

It was between Oula's time with the Texas Stars and his current team that Haley reached out to him after her twin sister found him on Instagram and persuaded her to text him. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

William Karlsson (Emily Ferguson's fiance)

Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson and took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers, saying:

“This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

Born on 8 January 1993, William Karlsson is nicknamed "Wild Bill." He is a Swedish professional ice hockey forward for the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL.

On 20 May 2013, the athlete signed a three-year contract with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, who drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on 11 October 2014 as part of HV71 and was reassigned to Anaheim's AHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, on November 24.

Although he was reassinged in between, he finished the season with AHL.

On 2 March 2015, Karlsson was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round. Since then, he has been playing with the Vegas Golden Knights, which he was selected after being exposed by the previous team in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

The Vegan Golden Knights were Emily's hometown team. In an interview with Screenrant, she revealed that it had all started when she sent him a DM and the duo have been inseperable ever since.

The Bachelor Nation twins took inspiration from Heather Rae El Moussa’s bridal shower ahead of her wedding to Tarek El Moussa. The brides-to-be played a variety of shower games and also had their fiances involved.

Both Emily and Haley tried finding love on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016. After they were both sent home, the duo went on multiple seasons of Bachelor In Paradise before getting engaged to their respective fiances.

Edited by Saman