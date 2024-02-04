Who wrote Argylle? Novel and movie writer explored

Argylle is an intriguing novel that captivates readers with its secrets. The film adaptation of the novel, starring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill, was released in theaters on February 2, 2024.

The movie adaptation was announced before the book was released, and the author, Elly Conway, remained an elusive mystery that captured the imagination of people around the world.

With the Matthew Vaughn-directed film now in theaters, fans have begun to want to know more about the film and its origins. This article explores the journey from its start as a book to its film adaptation. The story comes to life on the big screen and draws viewers into the exciting world of spies and suspense.

Jason Fuchs was the one who wrote the movie for 2024.

Who wrote the book Argylle?

The person who wrote the exciting thriller is Elly Conway, according to the Penguin Random House website. The first book by Elly Conway has created a lot of excitement. The author's bio can be found on the Penguin Random House website.

"Elly Conway is the author of the debut thriller 'Argylle,' the inspiration for the upcoming film of the same name. She lives somewhere in the United States."

According to Business Insider, Conway supposedly wrote her first novel while waitressing in NYC. Her literary journey gains intrigue because of this.

But there is some mystery about who Elly Conway is. Recent clues suggest she might be a made-up character created by Matthew Vaughn, Guy Ritchie, and Claudia Schiffer. Bryce Dallas Howard stars in the film as Elly Conway herself.

According to Washington Post writer Sophia Nyugen, Elly Conway is probably British thriller writer Tammy Cohen. Conway thanks Robert Massey, a British astronomer, in the acknowledgments for Argylle. Nguyen reportedly contacted Massey, who told her that while he spoke to “a novelist writing a contracted spy thriller for Penguin Random House,” her name wasn’t Elly Conway; it was Tammy Cohen.

The mystery surrounding the author remains unconfirmed, but the film is out in theaters.

What is the plot of Argylle and what is it based on?

The story of the 2024 film is about a writer named Elly Conway, who lives alone. She finds a surprising connection between her new spy book and things happening in real life. It takes inspiration from a spy novel with the same title.

Elly writes some popular spy stories about a secret agent named Argylle. But then, things start getting crazy when the events in her books begin to occur in real life due to an undercover spy group called the Division.

In the adventure, fiction and reality collide. Aidan, a real-life spy, swoops in to rescue Elly from danger. Together, they delve into a mind-bending world where imagination and truth merge. Along the way, they stumble upon mind-blowing secrets that completely shatter their previous beliefs.

Is Argylle connected to Kingsman?

This film is confirmed to be a part of the same movie universe as Kingsman (Image via official website)

Yes, Argylle and Kingsman are in the same movie universe. This was made official with a scene during the credits. It takes place at The King's Man, an old English pub, around twenty years before the events of the film.

Here, the audience gets to see a revealing flashback. In the flashback, the true Agent Aubrey Argylle is revealed, making it clear that he is part of the Kingsman organization. This confirms the connection between the two franchises. As of February 2024, there are no definite plans for a crossover project.

Final thoughts

The Apple TV+ film seamlessly connects to the Kingsman universe and hints at future adventures. It transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling and promises a thrilling ride for years to come.