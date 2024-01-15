Why is 90 Day Fiancé's David crowdfunding for his "dream"? Explained

90 Day Fiancé, TLC's long-running reality television show, is currently airing three series of the franchise: Season 10, Diaries, and Single Life. Each of these shows features Americans and their unique love stories onscreen.

One of the cast members who recently appeared on the show was David Dangerfield. He was a part of the Before the 90 Days cast and recently took the internet by surprise. David went to the Philippines to spend time with his partner, Shiela Mangubat, before helping her come to America. The two got engaged on the show and the cast member recently started a GoFundMe page to help the couple achieve their "dream."

The TLC star explained on the crowdfunding page that he was raising money to buy a home for him, Sheila, and her son. He noted that living together would be a "dream come true," but that money was an issue.

"Please help my family so we can be together," he said.

90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield aims to raise $150,000

90 Day Fiancé's David Dangerfield was a part of The Other Way season 6, which aired in July 2023. During the installment, fans witnessed David travel to the Philippines to spend time with Sheila before the two started the process of getting her a K-1 visa which would allow her to live in America with David.

The two met online in a Facebook group for deaf singles. David was born deaf while Sheila damaged herself with a broomstick which led to a partial hearing impairment. The two met for the first time since having been in a relationship for two years and communicated mostly by texting.

During season 5, fans saw the two go through several hardships, both individually and as a couple. David was heartbroken about Sheila's mother passing away after suffering a fatal fall just hours after he arrived in the Philippines.

During the TLC show, fans saw David support Sheila financially after she lost her job due to the pandemic. Several of their disagreements about money were also featured on the show. In one of the episodes, Sheila admitted to being afraid of asking the cast member for money because she noted that she didn't want him to feel used.

However, she still asked him if he could pay $1725 to help pay for home repairs. David said that he could send money over time and asked her to get a job. He admitted to sending her $3000 before flying to her country.

At the time, fans urged him to start a GoFundMe page for his girlfriend and he took to social media to explain why that wasn't a possibility. In an Instagram post, he noted that he couldn't afford to pay taxes for the IRS.

However, the situation may have changed for David, as the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member recently started a crowdfunding campaign for himself and Sheila.

The GoFundMe page noted that David currently works in a casino where he cleans the machines and the floor. The TLC reality star has a job at a grocery store where he stocks shelves. He explained on the campaign page that his salary alone would not be enough to purchase a good home for his family and that he wanted the public's help in raising $150,000 to afford a "quiet home" for them to live together.

