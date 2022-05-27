"why is he so aggressive-": Ex on the Beach fans slam Mike Mulderrig for shouting at Arisce Wanzer

Ex on the Beach is getting spicier day by day. Tonight, Mike Mulderrig got into an argument with Arisce Wanzer. The couple was previously seen at odds over their relationship dynamics. Mike wanted to have a monogamous relationship with Arisce, but she was not ready for the same.
Tonight on Ex on the beach, the two got into an argument about the same, but Mike shouted at Arisce about how he deserved to be treated better. Fans did not like Mike's attitude and flooded Twitter, slamming his behavior.
Ex on the Beach fans react as Mike shouts at Arisce
Ex on the beach fans were very upset with Mike's behavior on the show. They flooded social media by saying :
What happened on Ex on the Beach tonight?
The episode description reads,
"Kyra is torn; she must choose between Emily and David, resulting in one of them spiraling into a jealous fit. Mike's explosive behaviour pushes Arisce further away. Secrets will be told as the couples face the Table of Truth."
Tonight, Mike complained to other exes that Arisce did not cuddle him a lot. He said in a confessional that both of them wanted a monogamous relationship, but later, he talked about the possibility of him dating others. Arisce felt that his words did not match his actions and stormed off.
He went to confront Arisce and yelled at her for not giving him a chance. He said he had been vulnerable in front of her since day one, but she did not care about him. He called her a cold person and said,
"You treat your outfits better than me."
He said that she had to work for him from that moment on and shouted at her. He kept screaming,
"Say you are sorry."
Later in a fake court session, the two tried to sort their issues out. Mike said that he was only trying to save their relationship. Arisce revealed that she was still upset with him for kissing David Barta. The two later hugged it out.
Kyra, Emily, and David
Tonight on Ex on the beach, Kyra said in a confessional that she was not Emily's girlfriend and could bond with anyone else on the show. Emily confronted Kyra about her true intentions for their relationship. She got dressed up for the confrontation and said,
"I need her to be scared."
She said she was indeed scared, but the two had no relationship. Emily complained that Kyra was "100% one-sided" with David. She said
"I dont like being disrespected."
She told Kyra that she was throwing away their two-year friendship for a man she had known for one week.
Jonathan and Joelle
Jonathan's ex Joelle arrived on the beach today. Joelle informed viewers that the former left him because of a miscommunication. Jonathan said in a confessional that Joelle had an attitude problem.
Alexis and Ray
Alexis complained to Da'Vonne about Ray not talking to her, who advised her to write down questions she wanted to ask him. Alexis set up an ice cream date for Ray. Both of them confessed that they cared about each other.
Da'Vonne and Alain
Da'Vonne and Alain talked to each other about their likes and interests, but Alain wanted to wait before bonding with her. Nicole O set up a date for Alain.
Alain told Da'Vonne that he appreciated their conversation more than Nicole's. He said that he only had a playful relationship with Nicole.
Ex on the Beach airs every Thursday on MTV at 08:00 pm ET.