Why is Bachelor in Paradise not airing new episode on Tuesday this week? New release date and more

Bachelor in Paradise fans will have to wait another week to watch the next episode of the show and see Justin's reaction to the fact that Eliza left Paradise Beach for him.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 13, which was earlier supposed to air on Tuesday, November 8 will now air next week due to ABC's coverage of the mid-term elections.

ABC will air their show Your Voice, Your Vote 2022 at 8 pm ET, when Bachelor in Paradise was supposed to air, and the coverage will go on till 11 pm ET. The new release date for Episode 13 is Monday, November 14 and the episode will air on ABC at its usual time, from 8 pm ET to 10 pm ET.

What shows other than Bachelor in Paradise will be affected by the coverage of mid-term elections?

Other than ABC, CBS and NBC will change their schedules for November 8, 2022, airings. ABC also won’t air The Rookie: Feds Episode 7 at its usual time, which is every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

NBC won’t air The Voice Season 22 Episode 16, La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 and New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 8 on Tuesday at their usual time. While The Voice airs at 8 pm ET, the other two air at 9 pm ET and 10 pm ET, respectively.

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 13?

Next week on Bachelor in Paradise, the cast will try to face the aftermath of a brutal love triangle (Justin, Rodney and Eliza).

Ency Abedin, Lyndsey Windham and Mara Agrait from The Bachelor Season 26 will join the show in Week 5 and shake up some of the Paradise relationships. This might lead to someone leaving the show themselves, as hinted in the preview.

Gabby and Rachel from The Bachelor Season 19 will also make a guest appearance on Paradise Beach. Justin will be shocked to see Eliza at his door.

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12?

Monday's episode of the show, which aired on November 7, was very emotional as the contestants watched Rodney leave the beach with a broken heart. In the rose ceremony, Rodney's love connection Eliza was confused between giving her rose to two men, Justin and Rodney.

After some intense conversations, Eliza gave the rose to Rodney and had a heartfelt conversation with Justin before he left. She cried after he went home and felt very bad. The next morning, Eliza confessed to giving in to pressure from the other contestants to save Rodney and left the beach in hopes of reconciliation with Justin.

Justin was embarrassed by this and told the castmates about his situation. He later decided to leave the beach himself. Kate returned from her date with Hayden and was more confused than ever. She had a conversation with Logan who confessed that he did not want Kate to go on dates with other men.

She was concerned about the fact that Logan was younger than her but ultimately decided to save him during the rose ceremony. Michael and Danielle went on a date together with Wells Adams thirdwheeling them and sharing stories with the happy couple.

Bachelor in Paradise usually airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET and is available to watch on Hulu the day after the television broadcast.

