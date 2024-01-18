Why did Below Deck's Lara Dupreez leave the charter season early?

Below Deck's Mediterranean chapter is known for the dramatic ups and downs that have come to summarize the Bravo show throughout its past seasons. In a recent dramatic turn of events, Below Deck's lead deckhand, Lara Dupreez, was forced to leave the boat and the charter season early due to medical considerations, as revealed in a recent preview clip released by Bravo.

In the preview video, the Below Deck's season 8 crew is in their final charter. However, because of illness, one member of Motoryacht Mustique will not make it till the end of the season.

What happened to Below Deck's lead deckhand, Lara Dupreez?

The conflict has afflicted Below Deck's season 8 in many ways, from crew skirmishes to goings-on aboard the yacht throughout each rental. Interpersonal boat relationship drama has reached an all-time high on the Bravo show.

Some team members from the exterior and interior have become ill, and several crew members have quit and been replaced. That being said, a cherished member of the deck team, Lara Dupreez, had one more unexpected illness this season.

The interactions between the crew and the conditions in the final charter were highlighted in the preview clip. In particular, the preview featured lead deckhand Lara Dupreez's departure due to illness and deck team member Haleigh Gorman's return. Captain Sandy Yawn told Lara to stay in bed at the opening of the clip while she awaited a visit from a doctor.

When Haleigh returns, Lara exits their shared room and says, "Sandy wants me off the boat." As she's leaving, Lara says to Chef Jack Luby, "I can't stay. I don't want to infect you guys."

With Lara gone, there are now just three deck crew members. Furthermore, Captain Sandy reported that the boat would not be able to leave the pier due to the strong wind and large waves.

Who is Below Deck's star Lara Dupreez?

Below Deck's season 8's breakout star is Lara Dupreez. The twenty-six-year-old deckhand on the Motoryacht Mustique is from Hermanus, South Africa. One of the largest yachts in Below Deck's history, the Motoryacht Mustique requires four crew members to operate it on the inside and another four on the deck.

Lara is a yachtie who has been in the business for four years. Fans have already seen the driven deckhand take the lead in painstakingly untangling a line tangled in the propeller due to the tie-off job of another deckhand, Haleigh Gorman.

According to ScreenRant, Lara, a native of South Africa, mentioned in October 2023 that Afrikaans was her first language and that she was learning English. However, she still found some words difficult to understand compared to others.

Lara came out as a lesbian back when she was quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she had identified as bisexual, but she later discovered that dating men made her unhappy, according to ScreenRant.

Although Lara's family has yet to come to terms with her sexual orientation, she stated that it is still a touchy subject. Lara has had a busy life outside of her yachting career.

Traveling is a passion for the adventurous lead deckhand, who took a solo trip to Bali in July 2023. She took pictures and videos while she was there, doing everything from gourmet dining and dancing evenings out to off-road motorbike riding and scuba diving.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 finale airs on January 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.