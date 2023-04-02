"Why can’t Drake just leave Kanye alone?”: Netizens react to rapper using Kim Kardashian’s divorce clip in unreleased song “Rescue Me”

Canadian rapper Drake sparked controversy online after he released a new song that sampled an audio clip of Kim Kardashian when she finally decided to divorce Kanye West. The move comes after rumors swirled over the internet that the One Dance singer had a fling with Kim Kardashian, which she had previously shot down.

On March 31, 2023, the 36-year-old star debuted a new song, titled Rescue Me, while appearing on the 100th episode of SiriusXM Radio's The Fry Yiy Show.

In the song, an audio clip of the 42-year-old beauty mogul from Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been featured where she revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, that she wants to separate from West:

"I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that."

The rumors that Kim had a brief romance with the Canadian rapper have been a contributing factor to the latter's feud with West.

As it happens, several internet users were shocked and reacted to how Drake is still continuing his feud with Kanye West.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Drake's new song. (Comment via a post from @STRAPPEDUS/Twitter)

Twitter users express disappointment over Drake's new song that sampled an audio clip of Kim Kardashian saying she wants to divorce Kanye West

After Drake's new unofficially titled song Rescue Me went viral, Twitteratis quipped at the rapper. Several users made fun of the One Dance singer for using Kim Kardashian's audio clip despite his feud with Kanye West and called his move "corny and lame.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users simply expressed their disappointment with the new song. Some of the remarks from users commenting on a Pop Base remarked on how there was nothing new about the song and that the rapper just wants to start a "beef with Kanye."

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Canadian rapper's new song on Kim Kardashian.

Drake and Kanye also had a rap battle that lasted three years, but they ended it in November 2021 to help get Gangster's Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover out of jail. However, the feud between the two continued. In his 2022 song Circo Loco, the rapper was heard singing:

“Linking with the opps, b—h I did that shit for J. Prince.”

J. Prince, a music industry mogul, assisted Young Money in bringing Drake on board and organized for West and Drake to appear together at the Free Larry Hoover event in 2021.

However, this is not the first time that Drake has mentioned one of West's exes in his songs. In his 2016 song Faithful, he sampled West's ex-partner Amber Rose, saying:

“I’m high maintenance a little bit but not in a negative way. I just like extremely expensive things.”

In Rescue Me, Drake seemingly states that he is ready to settle down with his ideal woman and give up his player image. He raps:

"I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me/They don’t even need to be as famous as me/I don’t think I meet 'em at the places I be/But deep down I think about you all day, mami."

The Circo Loco rapper first shared a sneak peek of his new song on March 25 on his Instagram story.

As for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the duo ended their marriage in March 2022 after six years. They married in 2014 and share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As of this writing, there's no confirmation on when Drake will drop his new album. He is currently gearing up for his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage after releasing their hit 2022 collaborative project Her Loss. The tour will begin on June 6, 2023, in New Orleans.

Poll : 0 votes