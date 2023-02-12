Why is Family Karma season 3 episode 14 not airing this week? New release date and more explored

Family Karma season 3 is not airing a brand new episode this week on Sunday, February 12, 2023, because of the Super Bowl. Episode 14 of the hit Bravo series is all set to air next Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the television network. The cast members will be seen spending quality time with each other, gathering for a big fat wedding, and getting involved in personal issues and friendships, while navigating new aspects of their lives.

Episode 14 of Family Karma will see Amrit and Nicholas preparing for their wedding. However, no celebration goes without drama and tension as the couple navigates differences in rituals, cultures, religion, and society. Some cast members will be seen embarking on newer chapters in life, while others will be seen dealing with tumultuous relationships with some help from their parents.

Season 3 of the Bravo show has been extremely popular among the audience. Cast members of the series include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some members are popular among the series' fans, others have been severely criticized by viewers on social media for their behavior.

Family Karma season 3 episode 14 will document tensions in cast members' lives

Season 3 of Family Karma has seen cast members get involved in several dynamics while figuring out personal issues, friendships, old and new relationships, and martial issues, among many others. As the season progresses, tensions are at an all-time high as the friends get into more complicated situations. Only time will tell how it will all work out in the installment.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Wedding Woes, reads:

"Everyone gathers for Amrit and Nicholas's wedding; tempers flare between the couple and Amrit's parents, threatening to derail the entire weekend; Raj confronts Rish and delivers an ultimatum."

Amrit and Nicholas' much-anticipated wedding is coming up on Family Karma. During the first half of the season, everything was hunky-dory as the couple celebrated their bachelor party and decided costumes, with tensions between them mounting as they planned for babies in the future, got deep into wedding preparations, and argued over rituals and customs.

Nicholas previously addressed concerns over the wedding not being for him and Amrit but to please their respective parents. This led to an argument between the couple, with Amrit calling his partner "selfish." Nicholas, however, felt that the parents kept complaining about what was lacking in the wedding.

The upcoming episode will see Amrit's parents console Nicholas over his concerns. As per the preview clip of Family Karma, Amrit's father even suggested that the couple cancel the grand wedding if it was making them unhappy.

Meanwhile, Bali was seen talking to Anisha about possibly moving out of her parents' house in three weeks' time and living with her boyfriend O'Malley. While speaking to her daughter Anushka in the previous episode, the star addressed concerns over the relationship not working out. Anisha was seen telling her fellow co-star to "go for it," and make the move.

Monica and Rish's relationship has been one of the central concerns this Family Karma season. The former wanted a proposal, while her boyfriend kept delaying it. Rumors about Rish's alleged involvement with another woman only worsened their situation, and despite going on a fancy date, he didn't propose.

Last week's episode saw Monica getting emotional over the same. Her father, who had previously spoken to Rish about the couple's relationship, will be seen talking to Rish. While asking the latter not to make his daughter cry, he will also be seen giving Rish an ultimatum to propose to Monica.

Family Karma season 3 has definitely been an interesting watch so far. There is more to come as the cast celebrates Amrit and Nicholas' union as well as deals with many dramatic moments in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's to come this season.

Don't forget to catch the brand new episode on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes