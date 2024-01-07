Why fans shouldn't raise hopes for Fool Me Once season 2? Explained 

Fool Me Once, which premiered on January 1, 2024, has garnered attention with its intriguing screenplay and left fans eager to know if Fool Me Once season 2 is in the works. However, Netflix is unlikely to renew the series for another installment.

Based on Harlan Cohen's novel of the same name, the thriller revolves around a widow attempting to unravel the mystery of her husband's murder, only to discover him on the nanny cam.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis reads:

"When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past."

Fool Me Once comes from Danny Brocklehurst, best known for his work on Brasic and Exile. He also serves as an executive producer on the series with Harlan Coben, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fool Me Once season 1.

Fool Me Once season 2 is unlikely to happen, here’s why

Fool Me Once, released on January 1, 2024, continues writer Harian Coben's association with Netflix. He previously collaborated with the streaming platform for shows such as Safe (2018) and The Stranger (2020). These titles impressed fans but didn't get a second installment as Netflix developed them as a standalone limited series.

Given this trend, the platform is unlikely to give the go-ahead for Fool Me Once season 2. Another reason for the non-renewal of the series is that the makers tied up the loose ends in the finale, suggesting there isn't much room for Fool Me Once season 2.

The series has received polarising reviews. Some critics feel that it features impressive performances and an exciting premise. However, others state the writers haven't done justice to the subplots.

Fool Me Once holds an approval rating of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and has an IMDb rating of 7.0. In contrast, Harlan Coben's The Stranger received a more favorable response with an 85 percent approval rating on the review aggregator and a higher IMDb rating of 7.3.

The mixed response does not bode well for Fool Me Once season 2. However, the show's future will ultimately depend on its viewership and recall value.

What's the ending of Fool Me Once?

The series revolves around Maya, an ex-military pilot who tries to unravel the mystery surrounding her husband Joe Burkett's death. On the other hand, she also feels guilty for killing civilians. Viewers soon learn that Claire, Maya's caring sister, also died under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, viewers are introduced to Kierce, a detective who suffers blackouts. The rest of the story highlights the dynamics between the characters and Maya's quest for the truth.

In the finale, Maya confronts Joe's family with a gun in hand and reveals she killed him to avenge her sister. The audience then learns that Joe murdered Claire as she was aware of his company's role in promoting unsafe medication and planned to expose these wrongdoings.

Back in the present, Maya's in-laws confess to their crimes, but Joe's brother intervenes and shoots her in the chest to protect his family. However, the Burketts soon realize that the damage is done as the entire showdown was live-streamed on the nanny cam.

The series then skips ahead 18 years to focus on Lily, Maya's daughter, who has moved on and is unaware of her tragic past. If Fool Me Once season 2 ever happens, it might explore Maya's attempts at learning more about her mother.

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once were released on Netflix on January 1, 2024.