Why do fans think Maryanne made the right call by not saving Lindsay on the season finale of Survivor?

The Survivor season finale is finally here. The Top 5 contestants fought for the ultimate title in a dramatic episode with interesting challenges and Tribal Councils. They gave it their all for one final shot to win the game as well as take home the grand prize of a whopping $1 million in Season 42 of the competition.

With where things stood at the time, all the contestants had a fair chance at winning. However, Maryanne came up as a strong contender by strategically choosing not to play her idol to try to save Lindsay. Although fans were surprised, they understood the strategy. One fan tweeted:

the susan lucci of tribal council @xtine_files @mattyfresh24 yeah i love lindsay but maryanne made the right call, lindsay is her only real competition in a f3 scenario and by keeping her idol a secret and her threat level low, maryanne increases her odds of making it to f3 #survivor @mattyfresh24 yeah i love lindsay but maryanne made the right call, lindsay is her only real competition in a f3 scenario and by keeping her idol a secret and her threat level low, maryanne increases her odds of making it to f3 #survivor

Season 42 of Survivor began with 18 castaways who tried to outwit and outlast one another to survive and make it to the end of the game. The players had to spend a total of 26 days in the competition while they undertook a new set of challenges, secured different types of immunity idols, and participated in several Tribal Councils.

Fans react to Survivor contestant Maryanne not playing her idol to save Lindsay

Fans were surprised that Maryanne didn't play her idol to save Lindsay. They took to social media to express their feelings.

Matt:: Justice For Breonna Taylor @mattybum25 Totally thought Maryanne was going to save Lindsay. I understand why she had to to but that Bromance between Mike and Johnathan....she gonna regret that #Survivor Totally thought Maryanne was going to save Lindsay. I understand why she had to to but that Bromance between Mike and Johnathan....she gonna regret that #Survivor

Lauren @whatlaurenthinx @AndyVogl What she has working for her is that Lindsay made the exact same choice the night before (albeit not knowing for sure Omar was going out...but still). I actually think Lindsay would understand it, and respect it. I just hope Maryanne gets there and gets to make her case #Survivor @AndyVogl What she has working for her is that Lindsay made the exact same choice the night before (albeit not knowing for sure Omar was going out...but still). I actually think Lindsay would understand it, and respect it. I just hope Maryanne gets there and gets to make her case #Survivor

c•a•l•e•b 🌴 @calebsislands i love lindsay but maryanne 100% did the right thing. Lindsay was her biggest competition. plus now she can say she got mike to use his idol on her and she didn’t even need her’s #survivor i love lindsay but maryanne 100% did the right thing. Lindsay was her biggest competition. plus now she can say she got mike to use his idol on her and she didn’t even need her’s #survivor

JC @BIGcitizenJC good for Maryanne to see that People being upset about Lindsay's exit says a lot about her jury managementgood for Maryanne to see that #survivor #survivor 42 People being upset about Lindsay's exit says a lot about her jury management💯 good for Maryanne to see that #survivor #survivor42

✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ @BBTeamNorth

Lindsay x Maryanne x Mike x Romeo would've been a really dope F4.



Maryanne is the only option for me here..

PULL THROUGH, SIS! I would rather lose to Lindsay than to these mens, tbh.Lindsay x Maryanne x Mike x Romeo would've been a really dope F4.Maryanne is the only option for me here..PULL THROUGH, SIS! #Survivor I would rather lose to Lindsay than to these mens, tbh.Lindsay x Maryanne x Mike x Romeo would've been a really dope F4.Maryanne is the only option for me here.. PULL THROUGH, SIS! #Survivor

Stephen Michael @bruin1991 Why did Maryanne not use her other idol on Lindsay? Guess she saw her as too much of a threat. #Survivor Why did Maryanne not use her other idol on Lindsay? Guess she saw her as too much of a threat. #Survivor

Mari 💋 @MariTalks2Much



Mike: I want to play this for Maryanne



Maryanne whips out her idol: Man I get Maryanne it wanting to take Lindsay to the end but I wish she would’ve given us a gagworthy moment with her hidden idol.Mike: I want to play this for MaryanneMaryanne whips out her idol: #Survivor Man I get Maryanne it wanting to take Lindsay to the end but I wish she would’ve given us a gagworthy moment with her hidden idol. Mike: I want to play this for MaryanneMaryanne whips out her idol: #Survivor https://t.co/duFKyGoI9x

Where do the power dynamics of the season currently stand?

The five contestants who competed in the finale were: Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, Jonathan Young, and Lindsay Dolashewich. Prior to the first Immunity Challenge in the season finale of Survivor, the castaways were given a riddle to solve in order to gain one final advantage in the competition.

Lindsay proved her mettle while solving the riddles, making her one of the strongest players in the competition. She won an advantage that didn't exactly help her in the challenge. Meanwhile, Mike established himself as the champion of the task and gained immunity to reach the final four.

Mike had an immunity idol as well as immunity. It all came down to who Mike would be giving the idol to. Lindsay pleaded her case, but Mike decided to play the idol for Maryanne.

Lindsay was the first person to be eliminated in the Tribal Council on Survivor.

This is where the contestants currently stand:

1) Mike

Mike was safe to enter the final four. His fate will completely depend on his alliance with Maryanne and his friendship with Jonathan.

2) Maryanne

Maryanne hasn't played her idol yet and is saving it up for the final Tribal Council. There are many ways that this could go. She could gain Mike's loyalty, vote for a strong player like Jonathan, or take things in a completely new direction by giving it to Romeo on Survivor.

3) Romeo

He hasn't played a great game and is considered one of the weakest contenders. However, things can always take a surprising turn on the show.

4) Jonathan

Jonathan is one of the strongest players right now. His connection with Mike is the only thing that can save him right now. He could also try to form another alliance with Maryanne or Romeo.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs #Survivor And just like that we’re down to our final 4! And just like that we’re down to our final 4!✨ #Survivor https://t.co/ZCK3PPoCD6

The power dynamics have changed on Survivor since the tribe merged a few weeks ago, and each contestant now has to fend for themselves. With Romeo winning an unexpected immunity, it remains to be seen how the events leading up to the Top 3 pan out. Readers can keep watching Survivor on CBS to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish