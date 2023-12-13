Why does Hilda have blue hair? Explained

Hilda's standout feature, her blue-green hair, is still a total mystery. Unlike her parents, Hilda's hair is this one-of-a-kind color that's kinda similar to her great aunt Astrid's faded gray hair with a touch of blue. As fans dive into the wonders of this magical world, where her hair comes from becomes a topic of debate.

Adding to the mystery is a recent Tumblr theory about a minor character from season two, whose cool teal hair has got people wondering if there's a family link. This theory cleverly connects her to this surprising character, suggesting they might share some teal-colored genes.

Her blue hair, whether it's because of genetics or some sort of magical realism, gives her character an extra special vibe and makes the animated story look even more amazing.

Hilda's Dad theory on Tumblr: How does she have blue hair?

In the world of Hilda, a mega fan on Tumblr (@midnightfury71) comes up with a wild theory about where her blue hair comes from. As the second season rolls on, a random character catches the fan's eye, leading to an exciting adventure into the secrets of her family tree.

The theory is all about the character's teal hair, which reminds fans of her beautiful locks. Amid all the troll adventures and exciting stories, the fan spots some small things, like the slightly faded teal temples.

The fan carefully watches and notices similarities between this character's attitude, love for adventure, and personality, suggesting that there might be a family connection that explains why she is so drawn to exciting experiences.

Is Hilda's hair actually blue or is it dyed?

Fans often have lively discussions about whether Hilda's hair color is natural or dyed. Some Reddit enthusiasts strongly believe that her unique blue hair is completely natural, and some even suggest that it has a captivating blue-green tone.

Based on the lore, it's possible that she got this trait from her grandpa, who was part fairy. It's a pretty magical family history! Fans also argue that since she is only 11, it's unlikely she'd dye her hair.

Also, her blue hair always looks the same, even when she's out in the wild, which makes fans think it must come from some kind of magic. When viewers found out in Season 3 that she is part fairy, it got them wondering.

What is the significance of blue hair?

Hilda's blue hair in the animated series is a real talking point for fans. People have all kinds of theories about what it means – some think it's got some kind of magical power in the show, others reckon it's just a reflection of her personality.

In the big picture of real-life symbolism, having blue hair can mean a lot of different things. It can symbolize self-expression, reflecting artistic flair and a free-spirited personality. Alternatively, it may convey calmness, associated with traits like tranquility and intelligence. The color blue in hair can also evoke emotions such as sadness, fear, or cowardice.

Also, when it comes to social movements, blue hair is associated with feminism, socialism, and the LGBTQ community. Whether it's about showing individuality, grabbing attention, or being rebellious, the blue hair becomes a symbol of lively complexity in the animated story.

