Why is Idina Menzel appearing on Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 3? Plot, release date and more details explored

Celebrity IOU has already seen two celebrities paying it forward and it's time for another to work the drill. Appearing in episode 3 is the Queen of Broadway as she gets ready to work with the Scott brothers to surprise her son’s basketball coach.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel gifts a life-changing surprise to her good friend and son's basketball coach. It's a race against the clock as she calls on Jonathan and Drew to turn his unused garage into a showstopping retreat and training facility."

The upcoming episode will air on Monday, November 21, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Idina Menzel surprises son's basketball coach in the upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU

Appearing in the upcoming episode, titled, Idina Menzel's Slam Dunk Reno, will feature the Broadway singer and actress Idina Menzel. This is the first time a Broadway singer has appeared on Celebrity IOU and is set to surprise a close family friend, James, who is also her son’s basketball coach.

James’ mission is to help young people become “good humans” and to help him do that, she is about to surprise him by turning his unused garage into a training facility. The facility will be used for more than just training, and James will be able to use the space to relax, review films, and bond with them after training.

HGTV said about James:

"James grew up from humble beginnings in the Lower East Side of New York City and played competitive basketball from a young age."

The network added that he lost his parents within months of each other and he “immersed himself” in his program to help process the grief and help kids learn the sport and inspire them.

In a sneak peek of Celebrity IOU's upcoming episode, the Scott brothers and Idina were seen working on a table. The stars of the show dislodged the table, leaving the Broadway singer impressed with their abilities.

She said:

"Oh my god, that was live. That was real people. They do their own stunts."

Idina has never starred in an action movie, so the twins took this opportunity to give her a dose of action as part of the segment. They told her to pretend that her character just went through a bad breakup and she needed to flip the table.

After successfully flipping the table, Drew stepped in and pretended that Idina was in fact his stunt double.

In a confessional, Drew said to Jonathan:

"You had her do the smashing and then I turned around and took the credit. You’re probably a better stunt double for me."

Idina was surprised by the Celebrity IOU’s hosts’ work ethic and her desired involvement when they started demolishing the garage. She previously thought that their construction teams would do most of the work and was pleasantly surprised to be as involved in the process as she was.

She said to the producers that she didn’t know that they would get as “down and dirty” as they did. Menzel was taken aback by how much they accomplished and had no idea that she would be asked to do so much.

She added:

"I would have worn more deodorant. Don’t phone it in, you guys."

Tune in on Monday at 9 pm ET to see what happens when the trio sets out to surprise James with the garage on the upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

