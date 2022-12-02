Why did Jill end things with Jacob? Bachelor in Paradise star’s relationship timeline explored as she opens up about her breakup

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini, have called it quits.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Jill co-hosted the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast alongside Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. She revealed that she broke up with Jacob after their short-lived romance post the reunion.

Jill connected with Jacob on their one-on-one date on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. The former couple were going strong until the Split Week twist when Jacob formed a connection with newcomer Kate Gallivan while Jill was away.

Although Jill and Jacob broke up soon after, the duo reconnected at the reunion, giving their relationship another chance.

While talking to fellow co-hosts on the podcast, Jill opened up about the break-up and said:

"The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say. Unfortunately, it did make it to the hard launch phase, but swiftly after that it ended."

"The trust had been broken": Bachelor in Paradise star Jill talks about her breakup with Jacob

Jill and Jacob entered the beach on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 to take another shot at finding love. Although the duo appeared in Week 1, they didn't connect until episode 5 of the show when Jill chose to go on a date with Jacob.

The former couple connected on one of the most unique dates on the show and remained strong until a massive twist shook up their dynamic.

Host Jesse Palmer announced the Split Week twist, where the original ladies had to leave the beach and stay in the hotel, while their connections had to meet a set of new women and test their relationships. While Jill and the other women were away, they were also greeted by a new set of men.

The twist brought a lot of drama as a number of relationships were tested, out of which some came out successful while others didn't. Jill and Jacob fit into the latter group as he bonded with newbie Kate Gallivan while Jill was having a difficult time being away from him.

After she returned, Jacob broke up with her stating that he had a stronger connection with the real estate agent.

In November 2022, Jill and Jacob reconnected and decided to give their relationship another shot after the latter made a grand gesture at the reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

While the episode was airing, both posted pictures and captions on their respective social media handles, confessing that they were indeed giving each other a chance, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, that same month, Jill revealed on the Click Bait podcast that the relationship had ended. Jill stated that she had no choice and that the trust was broken. The reality star even revealed that the duo had planned a trip to Rhode Island but "then unfortunately everything kind of just fell through."

Jill said:

"I literally had no other choice. I had to do what was best for myself. And there's just a line and, like, standards that you have for yourself that you just can't allow people to cross."

The Bachelor in Paradise star continued to state the importance of trust in a relationship and said:

"I don't have any ill will. I don't wish bad things. The trust had been broken. And that in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.”

Jill also mentioned that although the couple had broken up, she didn't wish anything bad upon Jacob. She said:

"I don't wish ill will upon Jacob. I think that in the future, he could be a good partner to somebody if he puts in some work. Hopefully he will do so and somebody will be right for him."

While season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise saw a few couples making it to the end, getting engaged or leaving the beach as a couple, viewers also witnessed a number of breakups. While some remained cordial, others created a significant amount of drama that lasted even after the reunion episode aired.

Poll : 0 votes