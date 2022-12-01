Why are Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting Boston? US itinerary revealed 

Boston’s City Hall is all set to welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William, who reportedly landed in the U.S. on November 30. The royal couple are scheduled to attend the annual Earthshot Prize Awards during their three-day trip to the city.

It is their first visit to the US since 2014. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a Brooklyn Nets game in New York the last time they were in the United States, where they were seen shaking hands with Queen Bey and Jay-Z.

The Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize in 2019 with the aim of resolving environmental issues. In honor of the Earthshot award and the environment being its focus, several landmarks across Boston City Hall have been decked up with green lights.

Kate and William’s visit is being called their “Super Bowl moment” by their staff. They said:

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

A source close to the couple said in an interview:

"They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

The awards ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2, and Kate Middleton and Prince William will carry out their engagements regarding solving some of the planet's issues.

John F. Kennedy’s Moon Shot mission inspired Prince William to take the initiative toward this esteemed environment-centric prize. Boston was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony of the Earthshot project since it’s Kennedy’s birthplace and has a lot of history.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will also visit Greentown Labs to learn about new technologies

Aside from the Earthshot Prize that will take place on Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall, the royal couple have also made a few other travel plans.

In an interview, the royal couple mentioned:

"Some of the things we are focused on right now is supporting some of the most hard-pressed communities up and down the U.K. and we will continue to do that in Boston."

The Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, along with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, has arranged a grand welcome for Prince Williams and Kate Middleton at the Boston City Hall.

On Thursday, December 1, the royal couple will take a closer look at the work done by various Boston organizations. They will also visit the Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about the utilization of some innovative technologies.

Later that day, Kate and William are scheduled to gather some knowledge about an NGO named Roca. The organization has been active for 35 years and has consistently strived to save high-risk young people’s lives and lead them towards a better path.

On Friday, Kate Middleton, alone, will visit Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child. She will see if she can take back home some of their best practices for her own Royal Foundation as well as her recent development, The Center for Early Childhood.

Prince William’s schedule for Friday before the awards ceremony is to take a tour around the F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Will Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending a gala in New York on December 6. So, netizens are hoping that the royal couples would spend some time together. However, it is not likely to happen since Kate Middleton and Prince William have only planned a three-day Boston visit that will end on December 2.

Harry and Meghan will accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award at the gala. They were chosen as the Ripple of Hope laureates for 2022 due to their various works related to mental health campaigns, racial justice, etc.

