Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5: Everything we know so far

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are anxiously awaiting new episodes, following the intense Season 4 finale. Heather Gay shocked viewers by exposing co-star Monica Garcia as the mastermind behind the anonymous troll account, Reality Von Tease, responsible for stirring up drama among the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast since March 2021.

During the Season 4 finale reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in January 2024, Monica Garcia tried to deny and minimize her role in the Reality Von Tease troll account. Heather Gay responded with the memorable line:

"I have your perfect formula: Receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f–king everything!"

Despite a chance to explain during the reunion, Monica's lack of accountability left her on rocky terms with the cast. Get ready for an eruption of drama as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City makes a comeback for its fifth season.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: What We Know So Far

As Season 5 of RHOSLC gears up for filming, here's a roundup of everything currently known about the upcoming season.

Release Date

The official return date for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has not been confirmed by Bravo. However, sources suggest that filming is set to commence in February, with fans eagerly anticipating a possible premiere in September 2024, as reported by PEOPLE.

The Cast

As of January 23, the cast for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has not been officially confirmed by Bravo. PEOPLE reported that Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas are expected to return, but Mary Cosby's status remains uncertain. While she rejoined the show as a "Friend Of" in the previous season, it's unclear if she'll be back for season 5.

Season 4 marked the absence of Jen Shah, who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme. Currently serving a 6.5-year sentence at FPC Bryan in Texas.

Monica Garcia's participation in Season 5 uncertain

PEOPLE reported that Monica Garcia will not be part of Season 5 of RHOSLC, according to multiple sources. Despite the absence of official confirmation from Monica, the news follows her involvement in the Reality Von Tease troll account, which targeted co-stars, leading to tension during the Season 4 finale in Bermuda.

Just before the final part of the reunion, news broke that Monica wouldn't return for Season 5, reportedly due to fellow housewives refusing to film with her. Executive producer Andy Cohen has now explained the decision behind Monica's departure.

On his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, he said:

“I guess, you know, look, the big question since the Reality Von Tease reveal has been, ‘Will you keep Monica on the show?’ and the news is out that we are gonna have a cooling off period."

Recap of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Finale

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale aired on January 2, concluding a highly dramatic season. Amid a blizzard of rumors, friendship and marriage ups and downs, the season featured a game-changing finale reveal that altered the group's dynamics significantly.

Heather enjoys quality time with her daughters, steering clear of discussions about certain topics. Whitney juggles the challenges of marriage, work, and family, chauffeured by Bobbie. Lisa stays occupied with her new hobby, Henry, after seeing Jack off to the Mission Training Center. Angie and Shawn prioritize their marriage with more date nights.

Elektra's bedtime routine improves, and Meredith upgrades to a jacuzzi after a tough winter. Monica, after her divorce, focuses on raising her daughters and has distanced herself from the group, with no plans to return to Bermuda.

Tune in to Bravo at 9 pm ET for The RHoSLC Season 4, or catch up by streaming the episodes on Peacock the following day.

