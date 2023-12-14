Why was Quantavious Eason arrested? Wild reactions erupt online as 11-year-old Mississippi boy asked to write report on Kobe Bryant while in probation

Back in August 2023, Mississippi resident Quantavious Eason was arrested and placed in a jail cell. As normal as the arrest may seem, it made national headlines since Quantavious Eason is an 11-year-old boy. Eason was arrested by a Senatobia Police Detective for urinating in a car park, although Senatobia Police eventually stated that the arrest was an "error in judgment."

The police officer in question was no longer employed in the force. However, in a recent development on Tuesday, December 12, the boy was given a three-month probation sentence, along with a mandatory two-page report on Kobe Bryant. Netizens could not believe the news and were confused regarding how a child was arrested for taking a leak and how Kobe Bryant got involved in this.

Expand Tweet

Netizens left confused by Quantavious Eason's sentence, call it "Bart Simpson punishment"

Back in August of this year, then 10-year-old Quantavious Eason's mother Latonya Eason was at a law office for legal assistance regarding a housing issue. That's when a desperate Eason, who apparently noticed a “no public restroom” board in the building, decided to relieve himself at the parking lot behind Latonya's car. A Senatobia Police Detective who saw the kid urinating in public arrested him.

The officer located his mother and told her that Quantavious would receive a Youth Court Referral, before transporting the child to a cell in a police vehicle, where he was held for about an hour before being released. At the time, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler released a statement explaining that the officer's actions had violated the department's "written policy" and went against prior training.

Chandler had conceded in a previous statement that transporting the kid to the station, while his mom was present, was "an error in judgment." He explained that the incident prompted an internal complaint, which was "investigated according to procedure." Chandler revealed in the latest statement:

"As a result of this investigation one of the officers involved is no longer employed, and the others will be disciplined. We will also have mandatory Juvenile training department-wide, just as we do every year."

Since the officer had arrested Quantavious Eason citing a law that allowed officers to file referrals against juveniles who needed supervision, the kid was still charged with Child in Need of Supervision.

On Tuesday, December 12, Quantavious was ordered a three-month informal adjustment probation with monthly check-ins with a judge and a two-page report on his favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

Expand Tweet

Quantavious Eason's news left netizens feeling all kinds of emotions, ranging from shock and bewilderment to sheer confusion. People were mad that the police arrested a 10-year-old kid for simply relieving himself in public and were even more astonished with the fact that the kid was given a probation sentence.

Further, the last part of the sentence about the Kobe Bryant report struck everyone by surprise, as no one had a clue where that kind of a ruling would come from and how the late Kobe Bryant, of all people, got entangled in such a case.

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens were confused (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

The Messenger reported that the Eason family's lawyer Carlos Moore thought that the judgment was "unreasonable" and the family planned to sue the department. He stated that they were going to take the case to the "highest heights" and file it in the "federal court".