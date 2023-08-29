Why does RHOM star Larsa Pippen think Michael Jordan would not attend her and Marcus' potential wedding? Details explored

Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star, made headlines when she revealed that she is dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus. This news caused quite a stir on the internet for two reasons.

Firstly, Larsa, who is 49 years old, is 16 years older than her boyfriend, who is 32 years old. Secondly, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen got divorced in December 2021 after being married since 1997. Larsa and Marcus have been together since September 2022.

Back in the 1990s, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan played basketball for the Chicago Bulls for many years and won a total of six championships for the team. During their time in the NBA, the duo made headlines for many of their feats. However, the duo's bond suffered a hit when, as per Scottie Pippen, Jordan's docuseries The Last Dance did not give "nearly enough praise to me (Scottie) and my proud teammates."

Larsa and Marcus have shared numerous times how their families are okay with their relationship, but a recent statement from Larsa raises many questions. On the podcast Separation Anxiety, during the episode titled Venues, Rings, and Other Things! the couple discussed their possible wedding and whether Marcus' father would attend. According to Larsa Pippen:

“Do you think you would have a wedding on a reality show? I don’t think your parents would come.”

Larsa Pippen didn't mention what made her think Michael wouldn't attend their wedding, but it might have something to do with the time Michael shared how he didn't approve of his son's relationship with Larsa.

"He’s playing, He’s joking": Marcus and Larsa Pippen share their thoughts on Michael Jordan's remark

While Michael Jordan was in Paris in July, a reporter asked him if he approved of his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen. To this, Michael had only one word to say - “No!” As a result, Larsa Pippen revealed in her podcast interview how humiliated and “traumatized” she felt hearing this disapproval from Marcus' father.

Marcus replied by sharing the following:

“I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s***, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila]."

Additionally, Marcus said:

“I think he said no just in a joking way, knowing how Jordans play around, and so I thought it was funny from the jump. My dad did say, 'Maybe I should have kept quiet.’ Everyone supports in different ways.”

Marcus also explained how his father called him later and explained that he didn't mean to disapprove of their relationship but rather had nothing to say about it. Larsa Pippen then shared how "embarrassed" she felt after this incident, more so because of the traction it gained.

Moreover, The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen noted that her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus' father may feel "awkward" about this relationship because of their own past friendship and rivalry history. Spotlighting this, the couple discussed the feud between Michael and Scottie in light of the former's comment, as Marcus Jordan noted:

“At the root of it all obviously is my dad’s relationship with your ex Scottie [Pippen]. Obviously, we never talk about that and I don’t think my dad wanted to comment on that. There’s always that narrative, the rumor that I’m dating you in some sort of way to get back at whatever was said, and if my dad comes out and says, ‘Yes,’ he’s fuelling that narrative or whatever.”

When Jordan released the documentary series The Last Dance in April 2020, the former teammates became involved in several feuds. According to Scottie, the series focused entirely on Jordan and didn't showcase his teammates' contributions with the Bulls.

In July, highlighting the dynamic she shares with Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen sat down with One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer and shared the following on the latter's podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer:

"No, I haven't hung out with his dad. I've only hung out with his mom. I feel like it's probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I'm not crazy. I understand it's different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day-to-day. It only involves us and my kids."

For the time being, Pippin and Jordan have both downplayed rumors of their engagement.

Fans can stream the whole season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami on Bravo.