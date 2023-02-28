Why did Shayne want to leave on The Perfect Match Episode 10? Argument with Chloe explored 

Popular reality dating series, The Perfect Match, aired two new episodes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

It documented the cast members strengthening their relationships, while also exploring new connections in the house. With a variety of twists and turns, the contestants were seen being involved in several arguments, conflicts, and confrontations throughout the episode, creating a significant amount of drama to keep the viewers hooked.

In Episode 10 of The Perfect Match, Shayne wanted to leave the villa after an argument with Chloe. He addressed his concerns over her previously choosing Mitchell over him and felt insecure in the relationship. While Chloe broke down and tried to explain that both the dynamics were completely different, it still wasn't enough for Shayne.

As advised by fellow cast members, Shayne went to talk to Chloe about the issue once again. Seconds later, the camera showed a frustrated Shayne walking out of the room, refusing to talk and wanting to leave. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger, and viewers will have to tune in next week to find out more.

The series saw the contestants pair up amongst themselves based on their romantic connections and participate in a number of exciting challenges that tested their emotional and physical compatibility.

The winners would then get the ability to set up either themselves or their fellow castmates on a date with a newcomer who would eventually join the house. Throughout the season, many have formed strong connections and those who couldn't do so headed back home.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Perfect Match Episode 10.

Shayne and Chloe get into a disagreement on The Perfect Match

This week's episode of The Perfect Match began with the remaining paired-up couples going through their final compatibility challenge, considering they only had four days to find out whether they had found their perfect match. The test had them answer questions about their partners and their future goals.

The one couple with the most number of correct answers, the best way to win the challenge and earn a private date. They will also have the power to bring the final two people into the house and decide the last two dates. Joey and Kariselle won the challenge. Shayne and Chloe placed second, followed by Dom and Georgia, Francesca and Damian, and Abbey and Bartise.

Upon asking how the challenge went, Chloe revealed that she and Shayne "smashed it," and felt like they knew each other very well. She even made him pancakes later on. In a confessional, The Perfect Match couple expressed how happy they were with where their relationship stood.

Chloe had previously dumped Shayne for fellow cast member Mitchell, which left Shayne devastated. After his exit, Chloe expressed in a recent episode that she was still thinking about Shayne and even chose to set herself up on a date with him before eventually getting back together and dumping Mitchell.

By the end of The Perfect Match episode, both Georgia and Chloe had prepared poems for their respective partners Dom and Shayne. In her poem, Chloe confessed to falling in love with Shayne, which made him extremely happy.

However, in a conversation with fellow cast members, he expressed his insecurities and reservations as Chloe had switched between him and Mitchell before. He soon addressed his concerns with his partner, who assured him there was nothing to worry about as the two relationships were completely different and that she had just confessed her love for him.

Shayne was still uncertain and tried to speak with his fellow The Perfect Match castmate Francesca. Chloe wanted to talk it out but felt like he wasn't ready to believe her and broke down in her room. With the advice of his cast members, the Love is Blind star went to talk to her in their room but she denied talking to him.

When she said they could talk about it the following day, Shayne rejected the request and told the cast that he was leaving.

The Perfect Match brought together many familiar faces. The show saw former cast members of popular dating shows including The Mole, Love is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and others get together to find a second shot at love. As the season progresses, more complications are set to arise which will create more drama. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

All released episodes of The Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.

