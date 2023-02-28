The Perfect Match episode 9: Did Francesca get back together with Damian? 

Popular reality dating series, The Perfect Match, aired two new episodes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. It documented the remaining cast members exploring newer connections or strengthening their existing relationships within the house. The unique crossover brings former cast members of several other Netflix series together for a second shot at finding love and a potential partner, creating a lot of drama.

In episode 9 of The Perfect Match, Francesca and Damian decided to give each other another chance and matched with each other yet again. They had previously decided to explore other options with the former going for newcomer Abbey and Damian had connected with Ines. The duo decided to become a match by the end of the episode.

Throughout the course of the season, the contestants paired up and participated in unique and intriguing compatibilty challenges. The winners then earn the “ability to control” which singles enter the house and who they can go on dates with. Viewers have witnessed many dramatic couplings this season and there is only more to come. Individuals without a partner by the end of the night will head home.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Episode 9 of The Perfect Match.

Damian and Francesca reconnect on The Perfect Match

This week's episode of The Perfect Match began with the cast members chilling out by the pool and playing a deck of cards. Francesca reflected on her previous connection with Damian and expressed how she had gone "back and forth" with him for almost three or four times.

While the cast members were having a fun time at the pool, Francesca admitted that seeing Damian and Ines spending time together was making her jealous and that there were still feelings there. Fellow cast members felt that the Love is Blind star was only connecting with Ines because he wanted to make Francesca jealous.

Francesca, for her part, soon started making out with Kariselle for fun, which didn't sit well with her original connection Abbey. The Perfect Match star decided to address the issue with Francesca, who tried to assure her that there was nothing romantic between her and Kariselle and it was all for fun.

Abbey, however, expressed that she was unsure about their connection. Meanwhile, she and Ines saw their connection, Francesca and Damian, hanging out by the pool. Ines confessed to having "a gut feeling" about Damian considering his previous connection. In a confessional, she said:

"I'm not a fool. I know that Damian still has feelings for Francesca. I see the way he looks at her, but Francesca is someone who is used to having so much attention. So if something is happening between them, I wanna know that it's somehow genuine."

Later on in The Perfect Match episode, Will thought of exploring a connection with Francesca and felt that she could be the best fit. However, the latter decided to talk things out with Abbey about where they stood with their connection. Both realized that their thought processes didn't match and that the circumstances weren't in their favor.

Meanwhile, both Ines and Damian discussed the potential of their relationship, when the latter revealed that he was still thinking about Francesca. While Ines understood where he was coming from and wanted the best for him, she realized there were no other matches for her and left the show.

By the end of The Perfect Match episode, Damian told Francesca:

"If I were to pursue the next week with her [Ines], it wouldn't be what I feel for you. What I had for you. I did what I came here to do and that was to build a connection with somebody that I cared about more than I thought I would, and that's you. It's Francesca or bust for me. You're my ride or die."

Francesca eventually decided to see it through with Damian and expressed the same to Will. The two eventually matched together.

The Perfect Match has been an exciting new spin-off series. The new show has seen a number of familiar faces from popular Netflix shows, including Love is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and The Mole, among several others. As the season progresses, the cast will be involved in more complicated dynamics. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

All released episodes of The Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.

