Why did Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick initially turn down The Traitors? Meet the Survivor alum ahead of her appearance on the Peacock show

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick is set to appear on Peacock's new show The Traitors. However, she had initially turned down the show because of her son's first communion that is taking place around the same time. She took to her Instagram page to announce that despite this, her family is preparing her to be a potential constestant on the show.

The show, set to be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023, will see some of reality TV's biggest stars ready to enter a contest unlike any they have ever faced. All ten episodes of the show will be released on the same day on Peacock and can also be viewed online.

Part-time bartender and reality star, Stephenie LaGrossa is married to Kyle Kendrick

Stephenie LaGrossa was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on December 6, 1979. She was the youngest and only daughter in the family and is one of five children born to Stephen and Marguerite. She grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Briarcliff, Glenolden.

She is an actress who is best remembered for her roles in Survivor, Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real, and Guiding Light.

When asked about her biggest inspiration in life, she said her mother has always been an inspiration to her. She added that she told her mother everything as they were best friends. Stephenie LaGrossa noted:

"I wouldn't be where I am today without my mother's unconditional love and support."

She played varsity field hockey, swimming, and lacrosse in high school and was a four-year starter in Division One lacrosse. Stephenie completed her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

She currently works part-time as a bartender and is a territory sales representative for a pharmaceutical sales organization. LaGrossa loves going to the beach, doing water sports, yoga, and Pilates.

Since November 13, 2010, she married Kyle Kendrick and they have two kids together.

Stephenie LaGrossa made her debut on Survivor: Palauu

She was a member of the unfortunate Ulong tribe on Survivor: Palau.

She was a member of the unfortunate Ulong tribe on Survivor: Palau. She witnessed her tribe continuously lose, lose some more, keep losing, and finally lose a significant amount of money.

Even though Stephenie managed to make it all the way to the merger as the last member of the Ulong tribe, they lost every single immunity challenge. This proved that she is the ultimate survivor. However, as the sole outsider in the new post-merge group when she finally joined the Koror people, Stephenie's days were numbered.

Although the game never went in her favor, viewers admired Stephenie's tenacity, tenacity in the face of adversity, and underdog spirit. She was so well-liked that she joined Bobby Jon Drinkard, another member of the Palau tribe, as the second participant to ever play back-to-back on Survivor: Guatemala.

While Stephenie did succeed this time, she did so during one of the most challenging seasons ever. The season began with an 11-mile hike that made Bobby Jon's eyes roll back in his head. It frequently went over 100 degrees, and the players were not even permitted to enter the water because of crocodiles.

She also had to deal with a jury that was quite irate, accusing her of being the cause of their blind spots along the way and awarding Danni Boatwright the million-dollar prize instead in a lopsided 6-1 vote.

Stephenie was convinced to make a third appearance for season 20 of Heroes vs. Villains despite the drama and disappointment of her first two appearances. However, this time, she would experience both insults and injuries.

She was also on Snakes In The Grass and will soon be seen on The Traitor season 1.

Who are the cast members of The Traitors?

Some of the contestants on the show have been a part of some popular reality shows. They are:

Cirie Fields Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Cody Calafiore Rachel Reilly Arie Luyendyk Jr. Brandi Glanville Kate Chastain Kyle Cooke Reza Farahan Ryan Lochte

These contestants will compete in a 10 episode long competition to win the grand prize. Don't forget to tune in to the show The Traitors on January 12, 2022, on Peacock.

