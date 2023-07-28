Why does Teresa Giudice think Sofia Vergara is the “rudest woman” she ever met? RHONJ star recalls old incident during podcast

A recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice's podcast, Namaste B$tc**s, with Melissa Pfeister, focused mostly on Sofia Vergara instead of the show's housewives. Sofia Vergara is an actress and television personality who is also a judge on season 18 of America's Got Talent.

In this podcast, Teresa shared an encounter in which she considers Sofia to be "the rudest woman." She explained that all of this took place in 2017 when both stars met on a talk show. Additionally, Teresa said Sofia refused to take pictures with her during that time. According to Teresa:

"Sofia Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together. I didn't want a picture with her. I've never asked to take a picture with anybody. When we went to go take a picture she was like, standing in front of me, like ok, that's not how you take a picture.”

In addition, she explained:

“She was the rudest woman I've ever met. I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady? I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.'"

Following that, Teresa shared that Sofia Vergara didn't say anything after that, so both the stars proceeded to do their jobs.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn't a fan of Sofia Vergara

During this podcast conversation, Teresa Giudice didn't stop and expressed her feelings towards this incident further. Teresa Giudice described Sofia Vergara as a “rude” person on the topic and said she wasn’t a “humble person” because of her behavior.

Adding to this, Teresa Giudice stated that she was not a fan of Sofia Vergara, stating that Sofia Vergara has forgotten where she started her career, and also saying that Sofia is not a person who is “down-to-earth.”

Additionally, Teresa Giudice told how she met Sofia again at a restaurant in 2022 and that Sofia ignored her during that time. Teresa brought up the Sofia topic again at the end of the episode and mentioned:

"She's just not a nice person. Just because I'm on a reality TV show you don't want to associate yourself with me? It's fine.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice also spoke about this incident during her appearance on Getting Real with the Housewives panel. The Sun reported that Teresa Giudice shared the following information:

"Ugh, I can't stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I'm Italian, she's Colombian, she has an accent — she has more of an accent than me! You would think she would be nice, like she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!"

Also, Sofia is making headlines after she and Joe Manganiello announced their separation. According to the couple, the reason for their divorce was “irreconcilable differences.” When sharing the news on social media, they shared the following post:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

On August 1, 2023, fans will be able to watch the latest episode of America's Got Talent season 18 on NBC, and Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can watch all the episodes of season 13 on Bravo.