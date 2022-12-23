Why is The Parent Test season 1 episode 2 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

The Parent Test season 1 will return with a brand new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The series, which explores the different parenting styles of 12 parents won't be airing this week as the show is on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

The new show will air its second episode on the first Thursday of the new year, and will be uploaded to Hulu and ABC's website one day after the television premiere.

The brand new series, featuring parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth, saw 12 sets of parents brought into the studio with various parenting approaches to raising their children.

Putting "parents under the microscope," the show will feature various conversations and debates to decide the best parenting style that is useful for children living in the modern era.

The official synopsis of The Parent Test reads:

"Twelve families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test. From hot-button topics and emotional challenges to shared learnings, the search to find today’s most effective parenting styles begins."

Dr. Brown and Wentworth will put the parenting styles to test by performing a variety of challenges filmed in and around the families' homes. They will also additionally offer advice for the parents to come to a conclusion on the best parenting style.

What to expect from The Parent Test season 1 episode 2?

Episode 2 of The Parent Test will continue to feature the first four sets of parents and their respective parenting styles - the Leongs (Intensive — think work and high achievement), the Webbs (Natural — let the kids develop at their own pace), the Wynns (New Age — let kids be kids) and the Maghen-Dekels (Routine — rigid scheduling to give structure).

The second episode will have the parents attempt to apply their respective strategies to two more challenges to see which style would blend well with their children and could be useful for them in the long run. "Fine Dining Challenge" and "Home Alone Challenge" will put the parents and their kids to the ultimate test.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Stranger Danger, reads:

"Intensive, natural, routine, and New Age parenting styles are put to the test when families take on the Fine Dining Challenge and the Home Alone Challenge. The pressure of social settings and the unfamiliar collide – which styles best help their kids adapt? And safety comes to the forefront when the kids are met with an unexpected visitor."

Which challenges were explored on the season premiere of The Parent Test?

The first two challenges on The Parent Test explored with the first set of four parents were the High Dive Challenge and the Yes Day Challenge. In the former, the parents tried to apply their styles to getting one of their kids to jump off a high dive.

While some kids initially found it difficult, they could eventually complete the challenge with the support of their parents and the advice of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown.

However, the Wayne family and Leong family's children couldn't complete the challenge as the parents failed to convince the kids.

The second challenge on The Parent Test was the Yes Day Challenge, where parents had to give in to every demand made by their children for 24 hours. Be it eating cake for breakfast or eating food in bed, a lot of dynamics were explored.

The Leong family was heavily criticized for their parenting strategy by viewers as well as fellow parents. They practiced the 'intensive' style of parenting and claimed that their six-year-old daughter, Juliette, thrived on negative reinforcement.

The four sets of parents will try and navigate their way around two new challenges that will have them apply their parenting styles to be successful. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which strategies turn out to be better for the children.

Don't forget to tune into a brand new episode of The Parent Test on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes