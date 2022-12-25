Why is The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 episode 12 not airing this week? New release date and more

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 won't be airing a new episode this week on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The Bravo show is going on a brief break for Christmas and New Year and will return with a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, kickstarting the upcoming year. The cast members are set to amp up the level of spice and drama this time, keeping their viewers hooked to their journey.

Season 7 of RHOP has been quite popular among the audience since its premiere as the ladies navigated personal relationships, professional commitments, and health issues, while also getting caught up in scandals, gossip, allegations, and more. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what else is to come this season.

Cast members of RHOP include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake. While some cast members have become fan favorites, others have been criticized by viewers for their behavior on the show.

RHOP season 7 episode 12 will see Karen prepping for her live show

The upcoming episode of RHOP season 7 will see the ladies continue with their professional commitments, with Karen perparing for her live show. In the previous episode, the Grand Dame visited her fellow castmates Robyn and Gizelle's live show that stemmed from their podcast Reasonably Shady, and noted the do's and don't's for her upcoming show, The Grand Dame & Friends.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Mic Drop, reads:

"Karen hosts her first-ever live show as the ladies brace themselves for a Grande Dame Experience; Mia and Gordon discuss their relationship with Jacqueline."

Preview clips of the upcoming episode released by Bravo reveal that the ladies are going to stir up more drama in the coming weeks. Karen was seen preparing for her live show as she visited the DC Improv studio for a run-through with her husband Ray. The couple, along with the planner, discussed the Grand Dame's concept, which prioritized having lots of entertainment value.

In another RHOP preview clip, Jacqueline was seen visiting her then-best friend Mia Thornton's house. The latter spoke about the ongoing rumors about the two ladies "sharing" Mia's husband Gordon. In a confessional, Mia said:

"Jacqueline is like our sister wife without benefits. Guess it's like a s'more right? Chocolate, marshmellow, and graham cracker on the house. And Gordon is the graham cracker."

The ladies explained the rumors to Gordon, stating that the best friends shared a relationship that their other cast members wouldn't understand.

Meanwhile, a preview clip also showed the RHOP ladies gathered for dinner while at Karen's live show. The ladies discussed how Charrisse was upset at the Grand Dame for not inviting her to the show.

By the end of last week's episode, allegations surrounding Candiace's husband Chris Bassett had started to make their rounds again. Ashley's friend Deborah joined the ladies in their discussion about Chris and Wendy's husband Eddie flirting with her. When Candiace heard about it, she refused to talk to what she called Deborah a "sesame-street character."

When Deborah offered to speak to the RHOP star, she blatantly signaled to the fact that she wasn't ready to talk to anyone who spoke badly about her husband to the other ladies. The allegations surrounding Chris have become a central theme this season, and there is only more to come.

The RHOP cast members will undoutedbly be bringing more drama than ever before this new year. As the season gets closer to the end, all issues will culminate into major points of conflict in the coming weeks. Will the ladies be able to resolve their differences or will it cause fractures in their relationship? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP on January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes