Why didn't Vinesh Vasnani's relationships work out on Netflix's Indian Matchmaking Season 2?

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking returned to the platform for a second season with eight binge-worthy episodes on August 10, 2022, at 3.00 am ET. The series followed the journey of 7 cast members as they embarked on a journey to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with.

Vinesh Vasnani was introduced to Indian Matchmaking Season 2 viewers in the sixth episode, where host Sima Taparia showed him two proposals of Mosum Parikh and Meena Rai, per his and his family's criteria.

Although he formed a great connection with the former, he wasn't physically attracted. However, with Meena, it was vice versa. She rejected him because she was not drawn enough to Vasnani.

Indian Matchmaking star Vinesh Vasnani's relationships explored

Right off the bat, Vinesh made it clear that being 34 years old and single made him want to get married and have kids. He was born and raised in South Georgia and works in investment banking. He was in New York for ten years before moving to Miami. The women he dated previously weren't on the same path as him with respect to career ambitions and interests.

Host Sima Taparia met the family, including Vinesh's father and brothers, and instantly confessed that although they had instilled great family values in her client, the family "joked and laughed around a lot," which made her skeptical about Vinesh's seriousness in finding a partner.

Upon asking about the Indian Matchmaking suitor's preferences, Vinesh revealed that he wants an ambitious, easy-going person who believes in the same values and traditions as him. However, as with everyone, Sima warned him that he might not get a 100% of his criteria checklist.

For the first proposal, Sima introduced him to Vinita Patel and Mosum Parikh, of which Vinesh decided to get to know the latter better. Mosum, a 30-year-old Brooklyn native, is Gujarati and is very close with her younger brother. She has a degree in finance and was open to relocating if she met the right person. She is a vegan but was open to dating people who preferred eating meat.

The Indian Matchmaking star and his family met up with Mosum and bonded over parental relationships, careers, family, and more. Vinesh, with his family's acceptance, decided to take her out on a date along with his brother and sister-in-law. His sister-in-law confessed that she felt the couple's connection was strong as per Vinesh's body language and mannerisms towards Mosum.

Mosum revealed that she was against matchmaking because she didn't align with her parents' expectations and demands. Vinesh also opened up about his past three serious relationships. While Mosum intended to pursue him, he revealed that he wasn't physically attracted to her.

Although Vinesh's parents advised him to take some time and get to know her better before deciding, the Indian Matchmaking suitor asked Sima Taparia to set him up with someone else. The latter introduced him to Meena Rai, an ER nurse from California.

He initially felt nervous about the date but became instantly fond of her dressing style and communication. He confessed that his mother went by the same first name before her marriage. The duo bonded over their careers and culture and exchanged various opinions.

While Vinesh felt that he had a great connection, this time, Meena was the one to reject him because she wasn't physically attracted to him. She confessed that she would instead remain friends. After hearing the news, Vinesh felt frustrated but hopeful of a future with someone else with the help of Mumbai's best matchmaker.

Former cast members Nadia, Aparna, and Pradhyuman, returned to the franchise alongside newcomers Akshay, Viral, Arshneel, Shital, and Vinesh. While some found what they were looking for, others like Vinesh weren't successful in finding the one person that was meant for them.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 episodes are currently available to binge on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das