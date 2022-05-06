Why did Yu Ling Wu flirt with Alex Brizard’s Nathan on The Circle? Private chat from Episode 4 revisited

Season 4 of The Circle kicked off on Wednesday with four episodes and a surprising twist on their way - Spice Girls' members Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel B” Brown joined the reality competition with a catfish profile named Jared.

Players have to figure out which of the profiles belonged to them. In an effort to do so, many individual and group chats opened up, one of which was between Yu Ling Wu and Alex Brizard’s catfish profile, Nathan.

In an effort to find out if the profile belonged to the girl group, Wu exchanged flirtatious text messages with Nathan.

Netflix's The Circle is back stronger than ever before. New twists and turns await the contestants in every episode, leading to much confusion and even more drama. With some contestants playing themselves and others as catfishes, who will be able to stand strong until the end?

The Circle contestant Yu Ling Wu flirts with co-star Nathan (Alex Brizard)

The Spice Girls are here with a mission to fool the majority of the contestants and increase the prize fund from $100,000 to $150,000.

The contestants were deep into the mission of finding out which of the profiles were out there of the Spice Girls. One contestant, 25-year-old marketing consultant from San Francisco, Yu Ling, wanted to test out newbie Alex Brizard's catfish profile Nathan to figure out if he was the girl group in disguise.

Alex is a commercial banker living in Scottsdale, Arizona and came to the competition as a catfish, Nathan, a 22-year-old frat bro fresh out of college.

Yu Ling wanted to talk to Nathan as she wanted to reject any suspicions that he might be the Spice Girls and invited him to a private chat. In a confessional, she said:

"Nathan is younger than me, you know, but we could definitely flirt with Nathan. Just be like 'Hi! Are you into like s**y older girls?' I would happily flirt with Nathan if that means I can get him on my side."

After formally welcoming him into The Circle family, she delivered a couple of flirtatious texts, which Alex didn't mind. He was trying to figure out if she was having this conversation because of his interesting profile or her doubts of him potentially being the Spice Girls.

The flirting from her end was very evident as she talked about "blushing hella hard," and called him "a snack" and "mad cute." He realized that she was into Nathan's profile and flirted back to win her alliance. In a confessional, he said:

"Hahaha...I feel like I'm bit of an evil genius. Nikki [his girlfriend] if you're watching this, do not kill me. It's for the money..It's all for the money."

Although Yu Ling was convinced that Nathan was not the Spice Girls, she certainly bought his profile and thought it was a genuine teenager flirting with her.

Fans react to Yu Ling's flirtatious texts with 'Nathan'

Episode 4 of The Circle ended with most of the cast members voting for who they thought was the profile behind Spice Girls. Mel B. and Emma only need to fool five people to complete their mission, and they have already fooled three. Will they be able to reach their goal of increasing the prize fund? Wait and watch.

The Circle episodes 5-8 will be released next Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Episodes 9-12 will drop on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and the season finale is set for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 on Netflix.

