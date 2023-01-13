Wildwonder on Shark Tank: Who is founder Rosa Li’s inspiration? Everything to know about pre and probiotic drink business

Shark Tank season 14 is set to feature four new brands and products in the upcoming episode. The founders of the respective businesses will take the stage as they pitch their ideas in order to get the funding they require to make their products bigger than they were before.

One of the products set to appear on the show is Wildwonder, a line of pre and probiotic drinks. Rosa Li, the founder of the line, was inspired by her Chinese grandmother, who was always combining various tonics and herbs. The business's Instagram bio states that the line contains sparkling drinks for a happy and healthy gut.

Tune in on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC to learn more about the product in the upcoming episode.

Wildwonder makes an appearance on Shark Tank

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, Rosa Li takes the stage to pitch her line of healthy drinks. The official website describes Wildwonder as the first drink that combines “two crucial components” that help the gut be healthier. It combines live probiotics with prebiotic fibers that are supported by functional herbs and fruits that add to its taste and improve one’s gut health.

Each Wildwonder drink contains low sugar, 1 billion probiotics, 5g dietary fiber, and is USDA organic, vegan, and GMO-free. The drinks contain “tiny microorganisms” that help the digestive system by ensuring that the gut bacteria is balanced. It also contains prebiotic fibers that help in digestion and make the probiotics more effective.

The website states:

"Every wildwonder contains prebiotic fiber from Chicory Root and Jerusalem Artichoke, totalling 20% of your daily recommended fiber. Keep those gut microbes happy and full!"

The product that is set to appear in Shark Tank’s upcoming episode further contains superfoods such as ginger, turmeric, and rose, each of which works effectively with prebiotics and probiotics to boost immunity. In addition, the last ingredient in the drink is “fresh squeezed fruit juices and purees.” The drinks contain California-grown lemons, pink guavas, and mangoes that are sourced from organic farms as well.

The idea behind Wildwonder was inspired by the founder’s grandmother. Rosa Li grew up watching her grandmother combine tonics with herbs and botanicals. She said that they “worked wonders” and lifted her spirits.

As for her line, she said:

"Wildwonder reimagines the healing drinks of my heritage, where herbal wisdom and gut-healing superfoods meet big fruit flavors. Because better gut health should be as easy as popping open a can, and as delicious as a California produce stand."

Consumers can find the Shark Tank product on the official website (drinkwildwoner.com), on Amazon, or in over 800 stores in California. Some of the stores that sell Wildwonder include Sprouts Farmers Market, Sigona’s Farmers Market, Andys Market, Mollie Stone’s Market, Whole Foods Market, Calicraft Brewing Company, Mill Valley Market, and many more.

On the website, the products can be purchased as standalones or in bundles. There are multiple flavors available, including Strawberry Passion, Mango Gold, Guava Rose, Peach Ginger, Pear Turmeric, and Lemon Ginger, and each costs $35.70.

The available variety packs cost $37.40, while the Shark Tank bundle costs $88 and contains 24 cans. Wildwonder also has a special mocktail gift set that costs $44 and contains 4 cans, a cocktail essential kit, and a 30-page booklet of recipes.

Tune in on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank on ABC, where Rosa Li pitches her product to the Sharks.

