Will there be Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2? Renewal possibility explored

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 is expected to be released in 2026. It is an anime series on Netflix that takes inspiration from Ubisoft video games like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Assassin’s Creed. The show was created by Adi Shankar, who is also known for producing the acclaimed Castlevania anime series.

The story is set in 1992 and presents a history where the United States has transformed into a world called Eden. This transformation has led to the emergence of a society controlled by a massive megacorporation with the same name. In Eden, both humans and anthropomorphic creatures known as Hybrids coexist.

Season 1 of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix consisted of six episodes. It received praise for its animation, humor, action sequences, and overall creativity. Fans of Captain Laserhawk are eagerly speculating whether there will be a season to continue the story after a cliffhanger ending that left many questions unanswered.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 renewal, what we know so far

Netflix has not officially renewed or canceled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2. (Image via Netflix)

As of November 03, 2023, Netflix has not officially renewed or canceled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2. However, this does not mean that the show is doomed, as Netflix often takes some time to evaluate the performance and reception of its original shows before making a decision.

Usually, Netflix announces the renewal or cancellation of a show within a few months after its release. Therefore, fans can expect to hear some news about Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 by early 2024.

Certain factors contribute to the possibility of its renewal. The show’s creator, Adi Shankar, has expressed his interest and enthusiasm in continuing the story of Captain Laserhawk and expanding the universe he has created. Further, the show’s ending clearly sets up a second season, as it leaves many plot threads unresolved and introduces new twists and mysteries.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has a rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb. (Image via Netflix)

The show’s reception has been generally positive, both from critics and fans. The show has a rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb based on 1900 votes around. The show has also generated buzz and discussion on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where fans have shared their reactions and theories about the show. The show’s popularity and acclaim could encourage Netflix to renew it for a second season.

Based on these factors, there is a high chance that Netflix will renew Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2. However, this is not a guarantee, as Netflix is known for canceling some shows despite their popularity or potential. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix or Adi Shankar to confirm Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2.

If Netflix does renew Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix for a second season, fans can estimate when it might be released based on the production time of the first season. The show was first unveiled by Ubisoft in October 2019 and confirmed by Adi Shankar in 2021. It means that it took about three years to complete the first season.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 is expected to be released in 2026 on Netflix. (Image via Netflix)

Assuming that the second season will consist of a total of six episodes and maintain a comparable level of quality, fans can anticipate the release of the second season in approximately three years. It is likely that Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix in 2026.

Several factors may influence the production timeline. For example, if Netflix provides resources or support to Adi Shankar and his team, they could potentially expedite the completion of the season. Conversely, any complications or challenges, such as strikes by organizations like WGA and SAG AFTRA or creative differences, might delay the time of finalizing the production.

As of now, fans will need to wait for an announcement from either Netflix or Adi Shankar regarding the release of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 on Netflix.

What to expect from Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2?

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 is exclusively available on Netflix. (Image via Netflix)

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix season 2 is expected to follow the exciting story of Dolph Laserhawk and his allies, who are trying to stop the evil Eden corporation. But they will have a new enemy — The Templar Order, the old name of Eden Tech, and a secret group that has been ruling the world for a long time.

Season 1 showed us Dolph Laserhawk, a cyber-soldier who leaves Eden and joins a team of hackers and rebels led by Marcus Holloway. It ended with a big cliffhanger — Sarah, the mysterious Warden of Supermaxx, showed the real identity of Eden Tech as the Templar Order, a name that Assassin’s Creed fans will know.

Adi Shankar, the show creator, might have some surprises and twists for the fans in season 2 if ever made. The series is expected to show the link between the Templars and the Assassins, the enemy group that fights them and wants to free the world from their control.