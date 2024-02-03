Will Denis Villeneuve direct Dune 4? Dune: Part Two Director gives franchise status after trilogy update 

Denis Villeneuve has openly voiced his desire to direct a third installment after directing Dune: Part Two in the Dune film series, adapting Frank Herbert's second novel, Dune Messiah. However, determining whether he will helm Dune 4 remains challenging, given his intention to take a hiatus after the second installment. It is anticipated that if the studio approves, it will signify Villeneuve's ultimate contribution to the franchise.

Expand Tweet

This decision stands in contrast to Herbert's expansive literary series, which includes sequels such as Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune.

Dune: Part Two, still from the series (Image via IMDb)

Dune: Part Two, the much-anticipated sequel, is set for a theatrical release on March 1, thanks to Warner Bros. Following the success of the first installment, the film continues the epic narrative set in the intricate and expansive world of Arrakis. Audiences eagerly await the cinematic experience as the saga unfolds in the continuation of this visually stunning and immersive science fiction universe.

Dune: Part Two director gives franchise status after trilogy update

In a recent interview with Time magazine leading up to the theatrical release of Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director discussed the prospect of a third installment titled Dune Messiah. Villeneuve declared his intention to conclude the Dune movie saga with this achievement. In December last year, he disclosed that the screenplay for Dune Messiah was already in progress, and it could blend with logistics perfectly if a third film gets compiled.

Director Denis Villeneuve (Image via IMDb)

This news gained additional traction when Zendaya expressed her excitement about returning for a possible third installment, contingent upon Villeneuve's decision. Timothée Chalamet, the main character of the Little Movie Studios franchise, also joined in on the excitement, summarizing it with possible prerequisites to finish the tale if the opportunity comes up.

Denis Villeneuve contemplates creative pause before potential Dune Messiah as Trilogy's future awaits

Despite the potential approval of Dune Messiah for production, Denis Villeneuve may not get the director’s seat immediately. After devoting the last six years to continuing the first two Dune movies, he may need a break for some creativity before venturing into another. In an interview with the South Korean media, Villeneuve stated that there was no hiatus between the respective two titles, and he was craving for some time to return to its adaptation of Messiah, titled Cluster.

Expand Tweet

With the Dune: Part Two release date set to March 1, Villeneuve’s move to take a break after filming Dune: Messiah indicates a conscious strategy designed to keep the quality of the narrative by avoiding muddled successive chapters and the story narrative.

What lies beyond the Dune franchise after Dune: Part Two?

Although an official adaptation of Dune: Messiah hasn't been announced, Denis Villeneuve has expressed his desire to adapt the novel as the trilogy's concluding chapter.

Expand Tweet

Though not yet officially greenlit, Villeneuve and screenplay co-writer Jon Spaihts have consistently conveyed their aspirations to bring a third installment to fruition. With audiences eagerly anticipating Dune: Part Two, there is a strong expectation that the film will meet and even exceed studio expectations, solidifying the potential for Messiah's future in the franchise.

Exploring the plot of the Dune franchise

For those eager to experience the film, the plot unfolds in a futuristic fictional universe where numerous planets are unified under the rule of one emperor (the “Padishah Emperor”) while warring for power and control over limited land resources.

Expand Tweet

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, considered to be both the genre standard and a revolutionary space empire epic, addressing gripping themes such as the setting of the story being about 10,191 years in the distant future when Shaddam IV ruled over the universe as an autocratic whose power depends on the support of Landraad, represented by great houses.

Arrakis is the desert planet on which the action takes place, being an untraveled planet offering spice—the only source of this universe’s most valuable substance. Melange, or spice, has a dual role in prolonging human life and enabling intergalactic travel.

Expand Tweet

This sets the stage for the Emperor, or Leto Atreides, who leads his family, the Atreides, to take control over Arrakis. Although Duke Leto Atrides knows this control is not an act of goodwill, he has no alternative but to acquire a sense of organization for how to move in such complex politics.

The main character in this saga is the son of young Duke Leto, Paul Atreides, whose story lies at the center of Dune's novel. As he faces betrayal and loves prophecy on a desert planet called Arrakis, the tale grows to embrace power and sacrifice stuff.

Despite uncertainties, the heightened anticipation for Dune: Part Two and Villeneuve's departure suggest a potential conclusion to Paul's story in a Dune: Messiah adaptation. Some view this decision positively, as the novel's ending provides a fitting conclusion, exploring later generations of the Atreides line.