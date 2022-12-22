“Will #WinterHouse get a reunion?”: Bravo fans ask after Winter House season 2 aired the finale last week

Winter House season 2 aired its finale episode last week on Friday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members address differences over incidents that transpired throughout the nine weeks of the second installment. While the ski season might be over, fans want a reunion episode like Summer House and Southern Charm.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Winter House stars Ciara Miller, and Amanda Batula described how the reunion wasn't filmed as they had to safeguard spoilers from the upcoming installment of Summer House (season 7). The latter was filmed just months before Winter House season 2 hit the television screens but will air in 2023.

Detailing the process behind the overlapping of the two shows, Ciara said:

"It does become confusing, two shows, trying not to spill the beans on what happens. There's things that you can't talk about just yet, but definitely play into your feelings in this particular show. It's hard to sometimes keep the stories straight....It all bleeds together...We're the same group, same people, consistent bulls**t."

Fans, however, addressed their concerns with the absence of a Winter House reunion. One tweeted:

Winter House season 2

Season 2 of Winter House was extremely popular amongst viewers. The cast members included Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller. They were also joined by friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

While some cast members instantly became fan favorites, others were thoroughly criticized by viewers for their behavior throughout the season. The finale episode culminated with a significant amount of drama, so it was natural for fans to ask for a reunion episode where issues in the season could be addressed.

Check out what they have to say about the same.

Jessica @bravopsych Does anybody know if there’s going to be a #winterhouse reunion? I really want to hear Rachel get the apology she deserves from Jess. And Paige, too. Does anybody know if there’s going to be a #winterhouse reunion? I really want to hear Rachel get the apology she deserves from Jess. And Paige, too.

JR @RealityTVnStuff Is it true there is no #winterhouse reunion because this fugly Jess girl needs to answer for her crimes Is it true there is no #winterhouse reunion because this fugly Jess girl needs to answer for her crimes

Aksfaith @ashiehopefaith Are we getting a reunion? Please!! I have to see if Jessica is held accountable for everything she said or did #WinterHouse Are we getting a reunion? Please!! I have to see if Jessica is held accountable for everything she said or did #WinterHouse

RealHousewivesPhD @housewives_PhD Ok, but I really want a #winterhouse reunion this year Ok, but I really want a #winterhouse reunion this year https://t.co/vqC5oJlruo

What transpired in the Winter House season 2 finale?

The Winter House finale episode began with newcomer Rachel confronting Jessica. The former stated that Jessica commented about men preferring to go out with her only because of her personality and not because of how she looked. While her fellow castmate apologized for her behavior and stated that there were no ill intentions behind her comments, Jessica was also confronted by fellow cast members.

Jessica also wished to be exclusive with Kory before the season ended and the cast returned home. However, the pair had very different stances on where they stood with each other. While Jessica maintained that she needed commitment, Kory wanted them to get to know each other better.

Winter House couple Craig and Paige spent two weeks living together for the first time since their relationship. While the latter was initially concerned with Craig's behavior, the duo was still going strong until the finale. The Southern Charm star also asked his girlfriend to move in with him for two months, which she agreed to.

Jason and Rachel formed a strong connection while they were in the house. In the finale episode, the former arranged a date, and the duo spent time painting together. Rachel believed that she would trust Jason no matter how their connection developed outside the house.

Austen tried to talk things out with Ciara over all the drama that transpired between them throughout the season and their history on Winter House. The latter confessed to keeping her distance from Austen, potentially ending their friendship, and getting the closure she needed.

Season 2 of the hit series had viewers expressing their opinions strongly towards some cast members. The season provided a lot of insights into former couples as well as new romantic connections, living up to its name and that of the Bravo franchise.

