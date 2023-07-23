Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home release date, air time, and plot

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home will premiere on Tuesday, July 25, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Discovery+ and the network’s website one day after the television premiere.

The show will showcase popular home renovation expert Alison Victoria take on the “riskiest and most personal project ever” by transforming her Chicago office into her dream home. The special limited series just has three episodes in total, which will drop every other Tuesday.

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home will see Alison Victoria transform her Chicago office

HGTV's description of the series reads:

"Renovation expert Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab transforms her current Chicago office — a 6,700-square foot warehouse built in 1927 — into her very own home."

The three-episode long series features the process of rezoning the house, stretching the land design, and renovating the building to construct a custom chef's kitchen, gym, primary suite, great room, theater, and an all-season spa attached with a courtyard.

The head of content for HGTV, Loren Ruch, said:

“Alison inspires legions of fans with her endless creativity and smart renovations in Windy City Rehab, so for her to take us behind-the-scenes on her own home adventure is a huge win for the network. We have no doubt that she will draw millions of viewers to watch her take on her most personal renovation ever.”

The network has not dropped any teaser or trailer of Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home yet but Alison sure has her work cut out for her. In the first episode, titled Designing The Dream, Alison will reveal that she has no money for the big project and it all might turn out to be a big loss.

Alison Victoria has appeared in several TV shows

41-year-old Alison Victoria is originally from Chicago, Illinois, and is known for her amazing home renovation skills. She hosted Kitchen Crashers from 2011-16, DIY Insider, and Rock the Block. Victoria was the first female host of hit series Crasher and owns a company called Alison Victoria Interiors.

Alison went to the University of Nevada Las Vegas and she started her renovation career by becoming the youngest member of Christopher Homes. In 2020, Alison got caught up in some serious legal issues as her business partner Donovan Eckhardt mishandled the finances on Windy City Rehab.

She spent $700,000 out of her own pocket to pay the contractors as Donovan did not respond to any phone calls from them. She had ended the partnership after an audit revealed that he was sending the business’ money to his own company.

Alison has since competed in HGTV’s Battle on the Beach, HGTV Dream Home, and White House Christmas. Victoria is known for her modern house interiors and for using classy patterns, all while keeping in mind the tight budget and making sure that the work is finished before the deadline.

She regularly contributes to many NGO's, including Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nevada SPCA) and PAWS Chicago.

Watch Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home premiere on HGTV on Tuesday, July 25.