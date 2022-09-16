"Wise decision Barry": Press Your Luck fans praise Barry Lander for walking away with $242,783 

Episode 10 of Press Your Luck Season 4, titled The Curse of the One More Spin, aired tonight on ABC. Bronx resident Barry Lander reached the bonus round after winning $86,335 in the first two rounds.

During it, he won many great prizes, including an eight-night Broadway cruise. Barry retired during the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to throw a retirement party for his friends.

The showmakers gave him a chance to throw a party for his co-workers at Petco Park worth $91,250. He decided to honor his co-workers of 30 years and quit the show after the third bonus round. Barry's wife of 44 years suggested him to keep on playing but he chose not to listen to her. His total earnings came up to $242,783.

Press Your Luck fans congratulated Barry on the win and said that he had made the right decision by quitting the show.

AarionF @AarionF Wise decision Barry. Better to walk away than getting the Whammy #PressYourLuck Wise decision Barry. Better to walk away than getting the Whammy #PressYourLuck https://t.co/HH6GHB2IEU

Press Your Luck fans took to Twitter to praise Barry, saying that playing any forward would have been risky, and congratulated him on the win.

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



Almost 244k win!



#PressYourLuck Barry isnt tempted by the Aston Martin. He is done!Almost 244k win! Barry isnt tempted by the Aston Martin. He is done!Almost 244k win!#PressYourLuck

[SLG] Ethan Cua @EC4U2C_Studioz Totally not worth it going for it. #PressYourLuck . I think Barry got this decision right as it was just way too risky to continue game play. Totally not worth it going for it. #PressYourLuck. I think Barry got this decision right as it was just way too risky to continue game play.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Barry decided to walk away smart move he won enough prizes and money #PressYourLuck Barry decided to walk away smart move he won enough prizes and money #PressYourLuck

Chris @SensesFate #PressYourLuck Barry is walking and I gotta applaud for him, so happy for him! Barry is walking and I gotta applaud for him, so happy for him! 👏 #PressYourLuck

[SLG] Ethan Cua @EC4U2C_Studioz Barry made the right move based on the prizes he won on #PressYourLuck . As much as he would like to go for it, the risk just is not worth it due to losing the prizes. Barry made the right move based on the prizes he won on #PressYourLuck. As much as he would like to go for it, the risk just is not worth it due to losing the prizes.

YoshiAngemon @YoshiAngemon



youtu.be/GUqLs0teuYc I think Barry is doing the right thing. He could've gotten hit by Whammy, James Whammy. #PressYourLuck I think Barry is doing the right thing. He could've gotten hit by Whammy, James Whammy. #PressYourLuckyoutu.be/GUqLs0teuYc

What happened on Press Your Luck tonight?

The episode's description reads:

"Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Aleen Kojayan (hometown: La Habra Heights, California), Jeremy Owusu (hometown: Bronx, New York) and Barry Lander (hometown: San Diego, California)."

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three contestants competed against each other on the big board to win cash and other prizes. The players were:

Aleen Kojayan from La Habra Heights, California

Jeremy Owusu from Bronx, New York

Barry Lander from San Diego, California

The first round of tonight's show was rather whammy-less. Host Elizabeth Banks asked the players questions related to pi and coffee to win spins for the round. Aleen and Barry were tied with four spins, while Jeremy could only win three.

Jeremy won Kayaks worth $2,398 and undergarments worth $2,160, taking his total up to $8,933. Aleen won an extra spin during her time on the big board and earned $9,755 in total. Barry won $6,755, coming third in the round.

In the second round of the game, Elizabeth asked the contestants questions about Michael Strahan, white pants, UNO, and songs. Jeremy won three spins while Aleen won five. Barry won the most amount of spins, eight, by answering each question correctly. The amount for big bucks was raised to $10,000.

Barry won a ninja training worth $7,140 (which he intended to gift to his son in Japan) and a new car worth $37,950. His total earnings came up to $58,085, passing his remaining four spins to Aleen.

Jeremy hit whammy two times on his board, leaving him with nothing. Aleen earned $22,000 with her passed spins and gave away five of her own to Barry.

Barry won a fancy ping-pong table with those spins and his total came to $86,435. He gave Aleen two of his big board earned spins through which she won $8,000.

Aleen's total was $45,005 which gave Barry a lead and helped him land in the bonus round.

Barry's wife of 44 years and sister came to support him on the round. The showmakers offered Barry a ring upgrade for his wife and a Broadway cruise tour as his personalized gifts on the big board. He won one more spin and $19,350 in his first bonus round.

His second-round personalized gift was an outdoor kitchen set because Barry loves to cook. He won the much anticipated cruise trip worth $13,998, taking his total up to $50,148.

Barry decided to stay back for the big bucks worth $50,000 in the third round. He was also offered a much-needed personalized gift, an in-person retirement party, since he said goodbye to his co-workers on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

He won the party worth $91,250 and a butler service for a month, making his total up to $242,783.

Press Your Luck Season 4 ended tonight on ABC. The network has not yet confirmed when last week's episode, which was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death, will air.

