Wordle #336 answer for Saturday, May 21

Another day, another Wordle answer. Fans of the game will make sure to take some time out of their day to solve the quiz. The game usually has basic everyday answers. However, once in a while, it can throw a curveball at the players.

To avoid losing the score and ruining their perfect win streak, some players look up clues that give them a head start in the game. Simple and vague clues can help a player figure out the answer without spoiling the game.

This article contains both hints and answers for today's game.

The solution for Wordle #336 rhymes with the word "trap"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter C

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter P

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "trap." The solution for May 21 is the word "scrap."

According to Merriam Webster, scraps can be used to describe "small bits" of something, and can also be used to refer to "waste material (as metal) that can be made fit to use again."

History of Wordle

The word game went viral in the first few months of 2022, with millions of people solving it every day. However, Josh Wardle created it for just one person, his wife Palak Shah.

Shah is a quiz lover who loves to solve various puzzles during her free time. Wardle began creating the game in 2013, when it was very different than what we see today.

Initially, players could solve as many words as they wanted in a day, and the word list inside the game was also filed with over 10 thousand solutions. This made the game boring for players, and Wardle's peers gave unfavourable reviews of the project.

Around 10 years later, Wardle brought back the project and decided to make modifications to it. Shah was tasked with filtering out all the vague and archaic words out of the solutions, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The software engineer added the share button after getting inspired by a Wordle player, Elizabeth S. Elizabeth devised a plan to use box emojis to share her game results.

The game is currently a part of The New York Times Gameplay library, with over 20 thousand daily players.

Avoid guessing the answer in Anti-Wordle

Anti-Wordle is a popular spinoff where players have to avoid finding the right answer. The goal of the game is to use up as many attempts as possible before getting the day's solution.

To start the game, players have to type in a word and enter. Contrary to the original game, it is best to use words that have numerous repeating letters.

It has three main colors: red, yellow, and gray. Red signifies the letter being present at the exact position in the final word, and once filled, players will have to put the letter in that specific box in every attempt.

Yellow signifies the presence of the letter in the word, however, at a different placement. Once identified, yellow letters have to be used in every guess word but can change their position. Gray signifies the absence of the letter in the world. Once identified, the gray letters will turn dark and become unavailable for further use.

The score of each game depends on how many attempts a player has successfully avoided before getting the day's word.

