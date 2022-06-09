Wordle #355 answer for Thursday, June 9

It is a new day and players have a new Wordle to guess. The game that took over the internet was created by Josh Wardle as a personal project. Players around the world love to spend a few minutes of their day solving the game and sharing their results on social media.

The simplicity of the game is truly charming because players do not have to remember difficult and complicated rules to get started. They can devote just a few minutes to challenging themselves daily without wasting too much time. Many even look for hints online when they find it difficult to guess the word.

This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #355 rhymes with the word "birth"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter H

Today's answer can be difficult for some players as it is an uncommon word that rhymes with "birth." The solution for June 9 is "girth."

According to Merriam Webster, a girth is "a band or strap that encircles the body of an animal to fasten something (such as a saddle) on its back." It also means "to measure around the body."

What is Wordle and how do you play it?

Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, inspired by his wife Palak Shah's love for word games and puzzles. The first prototype for the game came into being in 2013. However, the game had two significant problems. Firstly, the solution list was massive with around ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. Secondly, players could play the game an unlimited number of times which slowly led to monotony.

The couple made the necessary modifications to Wordle during the COVID-19 quarantine. The updated game received positive reviews from their friends and peers, so Wardle released it to the public in October 2021. Within just a few weeks, the game became immensely popular, attracting millions of players from around the world.

Players usually start out with an empty grid. They have to fill out the first row with a random five-letter word, and hit "ENTER." The five tiles change in color to either green, yellow or gray depending on the corresponding letter.

Green means that the letter is in the word and placed at the correct spot.

Yellow means that the letter is in the word but placed at an incorrect spot.

Gray means that the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow these hints to guess the day's solution within six guesses. After finishing the game, they can share the result with their friends on social media.

Having become a viral sensation, Wordle proved to be a worthy investment for The New York Times who acquired it in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount. The game currently resides on the website of the media mogul. NYT has also launched WordleBot to help players learn more about their playing style. They can obtain a detailed report by allowing the website to analyze a solved grid.

