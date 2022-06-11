Wordle #357 answer for Saturday, June 11

Wordle has a new word for players to guess. Thousands of people solve the quiz every day. Since the game is short and simple, it easily fits into everyone's daily routine.

There are many reasons why people love solving the game, but there is no doubt that keeping the win streak alive is always a powerful incentive. Some even look for hints online to make sure that they don't break their streaks and are able to continue flaunting their scores on social media.

This article contains hints and the solution for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #357 rhymes with the word "layer"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter Y

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's answer can be considered an uncommon word that rhymes with the word "layer." The Wordle solution for June 11 is "payer."

According to Merriam Webster, the payer is "the person by whom a bill or note has been or should be paid."

How did Wordle come out? Exploring the origin

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle. The engineer hails from Wales but currently resides in Brooklyn with his wife Palak Shah.

It was Shah's love for word games and puzzles that gave Wardle the idea for the game. He created the first prototype in 2013, but it did not turn out to be as fun as he had expected. There were two problems that he had to contend with. Firstly, the solution list was humongous with over ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and archaic. Secondly, players could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

The couple decided to modify the game during the COVID-19 quarantine when they spent a major part of their free time playing games together. Shah removed more than 80 percent of the words from the solution list and Wardle added a one-game per day limit to it.

The updated version was not only fun but also addictive. Wardle released it to the public in October 2021 after witnessing its rising popularity.

The game attracted millions of players within a few weeks. The New York Times became interested in acquiring the game and make it a part of their game collection. So, they bought it from Wardle, and the game can now be found on the NYT website. The media mogul later launched a website called WordleBot to help players analyze their games.

Kanye West Heardle is the latest Heardle spinoff

Heardle is a Wordle spinoff that requires players to guess songs.

Kanye West now has his own Heardle, as do BTS, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and a few others. The Kayne West version was developed by Twitter user @plscursed on Glitch, the platform used for all Heardle variations.

The game is identical to the original Heardle, where players have to guess the name of a song by listening to only a small snippet from the intro of the song. They have six attempts in total. Players first listen to a one-second snippet that increases with every skipped or incorrect attempt. It goes from one second to two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), eleven seconds (+4) and the final sample of 16 seconds (+5) with each skip respectively.

