Wordle #360 answer for Tuesday, June 14

Wordle players now have a new word to solve.The game is played by millions of players online. Its player base is spread across all continents, who try their best to guess the "word of the day."

It has created a sense of community, where users share their results and experience of solving the puzzle. The game is simple and sweet, which helps fans make it a permanent part of their lives.

Some even look for hints online to make sure they don't miss the day's quiz. This article contains hints and the solution for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #360 rhymes with the word "unknown"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Today's answer is a fairly simple word that rhymes with "unknown." The solution for June 14 is "atone."

According to Merriam Webster, atone signifies "making amends to provide or serve as reparations or compensation for something bad or unwelcome." It can also mean "to make reparations or supply satisfaction for, used in the passive voice with for."

Wordle was inspired by Wardle's wife Palak Shah

Josh Wardle created the game for his wife Palak Shah. Shah's love for quizzes and puzzles became the inspiration behind the game. The prototype of the game was a joint effort by the couple.

They created the archetype almost ten years ago, in 2013. However, they didn't get the reception they expected, which was mainly due to two issues.

First, the solution list was massive with around ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. Secondly, players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which slowly led to monotony.

The project ended up getting ignored for years when Wardle was working for Reddit. He created two successful social media experiments called Button and Place while working for the company.

It was finally picked up again during the COVID-19 quarantine when the couple started spending the majority of their free time playing games like Crossword.

The modified version of Wordle was backed with positive reviews that earned it new players. Once the player base for the game started to increase, Wardle decided to release it to the public.

The game went viral right after its release in October 2021. Players from all around the world came together to share their scores and results on social media.

Very soon, the New York Times showed interest in buying it, in hopes of making Wordle a paid feature in their game library. However, Wardle was strictly against the idea of monetising the game and only sold it once the game was decided to be kept free.

The quiz was moved to the NYT site towards the end of January 2022, for a seven-figure price. After a few months of acquisitions, the media mogul released WordleBot, a website that helps players get a deeper understanding of the game. The website is programmed with an AI that analyzes "already-played" grids to provide scores. It also reveals the best way to solve the game and provides the best starting words.

Wordle also led to a plethora of unofficial spin-offs. From music to football to maps and geography, there is a version dedicated to almost every different kind of interest and hobby.

