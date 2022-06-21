Wordle #367 answer for Tuesday, June 21

Wordle players have a new grid to solve. Around the beginning of 2022, the puzzle took over the internet when Wordle results began to flood social media.

It started a viral trend with thousands of players joining every day. Its website attracted close to 2 million daily players during its peak popularity. Although the numbers have decreased since then, the game still attracts roughly 20,000 daily players.

Many even take help from the internet to solve the quiz, and this article contains hints for Tuesday's word.

The solution for Wordle #367 rhymes with the word "float"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

Tuesday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "float." The solution for June 21 is "gloat."

According to Merriam Webster, gloat refers " to observe or think about something with triumphant and often malicious satisfaction, gratification, or delight." It can also mean "to look or glance admiringly or amorously."

The journey of Wordle

Wordle was created by Welsh-based software engineer Josh Wardle. He built the mini-puzzle for his wife Palak Shah, who was also the inspiration behind it.

A prototype for the game was created in 2013, but it did not go well. It received negative reviews from players who had two major complaints about the game.

One was its massive solution list, filled with more than ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. The second was that players could play the game unlimited times, making it both strenuous and monotonous.

Wardle ended up neglecting the project for almost ten years, before picking it back up during the COVID-19 lockdown. He and Shah spent a lot of their free time during quarantine playing quizzes, which inspired them to update Wordle.

They filtered out the solution list and added a one-game per day limit to increase user satisfaction with the game.

The updated version was so good that new players started joining every day. Its rising popularity persuaded Wardle for a public release in October 2021.

The game pulled record-breaking numbers, attracting the New York Times. The media mogul wanted to buy the game and make it a paid feature on its website, but Wardle wanted it to be kept free for the players. After coming to an understanding, the game was bought for seven-figures in January 2022.

Try Quordle for a challenge

Qourdle is a spinoff that requires players to solve 4 quiz grids within nine attempts. The game was created by Freddie Meyer, David Mah and Guilherme S Tows.

The idea for the game came to David, who sought Freddie's help in creating it. Freddie shared his experience by saying:

“It was truly horrific code (it even had two keyboards) but I knew that I had to continue this madness. With hindsight, he really baited me into finishing his monstrous creation.”

He feels that Quordle is a combination of "evil and genius.” The rules for the game are identical to the original version, except that players fill four grids with the same word. They have to be careful about the words they choose and not waste a single chance.

Users also have a "practice" mode option that they can use to play back-to-back games.

