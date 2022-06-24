Wordle #371 answer for Saturday, June 25

Wordle is a popular mini-game that took social media by storm around the beginning of 2022. Players around the world come together to solve and share daily puzzles.

It impacted thousands of lives, who treated the game as short entertainment during their stagnant quarantined lives. The craze for the game has dulled with the world slowly transcending into normalcy, but now many people have made it a part of their daily routine.

Some even look for articles to help them get started with helpful hints. This article contains clues for Saturday's game to help those people.

The solution for Wordle #371 rhymes with the word "needy"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter A

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Saturday's answer is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "needy." The solution for June 25 is the word "beady."

According to Merriam Webster, "beady" is something that "resembles beads" or is "marked by bubbles or beads." It can also be used to describe eyes that are "small, round, and shiny with interest or greed."

How did Wordle grow to such success?

Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife Palak Shah, who loves solving puzzles. The couple launched the game during the COVID-19 quarantine, after spending the majority of their free time playing quizzes.

However, the game's history goes back to 2013, when Wardle created its first prototype.

Wardle and Shah worked together to build the game, but didn't get the reception they expected.

Players did not like the game, mostly due to two problems. First, it had a huge solution list filled with absurd and outdated words. Further, players could play the game innumerable times a day, making it monotonous.

Both issues caused players to lose interest very quickly. So the couple decided to drop the project for some time.

During quarantine, they decided to modify the game and remove the aforementioned issues. Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per-day limit.

The updated game was a hit among their friends. Slowly, its player base began to grow, encouraging Wardle to release it publicly in October 2021.

Wordle blew up on social media soon after its release. Within a few weeks, its player base rose from 90 to over a million. Looking at its popularity, the New York Times became interested in the game and acquired it in January 2022.

One Direction have a Heardle dedicated to their songs

Heardle is a Wordle variation that has inspired many of its own spin-offs. It started with the original version that featured numerous artists, but slowly more and more variations filled the internet.

Harry Styles-themed Heardle is a popular version among them. After the game hit social media, One Directioners started to demand a Heardle that featured the band.

This led velvetesque, the creator of Styles' Heardle version, to make one for the entire band. The game is identical to the original Heardle, which means players get to listen to a small snippet from a mystery song that they have to guess within six attempts.

The game starts with a one-second snippet, which gradually increases with every wrong answer. The final snippet is 16 seconds long.

It uses SoundCloud as a source for its audio, which means the game is unplayable in countries that have banned the application. Players can only solve one game every day.

