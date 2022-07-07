Wordle #384 answer for Friday, July 8

Wordle has been updated with a new solution for players to solve. The game started as a personal project but ended up becoming a viral sensation.

It has been played by millions of users, many of whom have made the quiz a part of their lives. They make sure to find a few minutes from their everyday routine to dedicate to the mini game.

Sometimes finding the answer can be difficult and time-consuming, leading players to look for help online. This article provides useful hints to those players.

The solution for Wordle #348 rhymes with the word "choice"

1) The word begins with the letter V

2) The word contains the letter C

3) The word contains three different vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Friday's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "choice." The solution for July 8 is "voice."

According to Merriam Webster, "voice" is the "sound produced by vertebrates by means of lungs, larynx, or syrinx." It can also refer to the "distinction of form or a system of inflections of a verb to indicate the relation of the subject of the verb to the action which the verb expresses."

The story of Wordle

The game was created by Josh Wardle, who made it for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a puzzle lover, and her love for mind-twisters became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to come up with the game and created their first prototype in 2013. The game wasn't well received by their friends, who were the first ones to try it. They complained that the game had too many absurd words that they didn't know about. Additionally, they could play the game unlimited times, which made it monotonous after a while.

So, Wardle and Shah decided to drop the project for a while. The game was abandoned for almost 10 years before they picked it back in COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple decided to update the game in order to make it enjoyable for players. Shah filtered the solution list, which at the time had over ten thousand entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit to the game.

The modified version of the game became an instant hit with their peers. It started to attract new players each day, leading up to a public release in October 2021.

Soon, Wardle added the "share" feature to Wordle, which became a pivotal point in its journey. The game's popularity went through the roof after the feature was added.

Players loved sharing their results online, filling their social media pages with Wordle scores. The growing popularity attracted The New York Times, which acquired the game in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount.

Taylor Swift has a Heardle dedicated to her

Taylor Swift Heardle is a variant of the Wordle spin-off, Heardle, which only features songs created by the singer.

For readers not acquainted with Heardle, it is a musical spin on the word game, where players recognize a song by listening to a short snippet from the track. The game is created using Glitch and SoundCloud, which means that Heardle and all its variations are unavailable in countries that don't have access to these two features.

Taylor Swift Heardle was created by a Twitter user @beachboysstan. The singer's fans, also known as Swifties, pride themselves on effortlessly solving the quiz every day.

Players get to hear a one-second long snippet on their first try, which gradually increases with every failed or skipped attempt. After solving the game, they can share their results on social media.

Like Wordle, Taylor Swift Heardle refreshes with a new song every day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far