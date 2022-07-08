Wordle #385 answer for Saturday, July 9

Wordle players have a new word to look for in the quiz. The game, which took the internet by storm, started as a private project between Josh Wardle and his wife Palak Shah.

Millions of players visited the website to try their hand at the game and share the results with their friends. Many of these users have made the game a part of their lives and have continued to solve it to this day.

Sometimes they end up needing help to solve the quiz, and this article provides useful hints to such players.

The solution for Wordle #385 rhymes with "read"

1) The word starts with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter D

The answer for Saturday is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "read." The solution for July 9 is "stead."

According to Merriam Webster, stead is "the office, place, or function ordinarily occupied or carried out by someone or something else."

The rise of Wordle

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle. The engineer comes from Wales but currently lives in Brooklyn with his wife Palak Shah.

Shah has a great affinity for puzzles and loves to solve crosswords, and her love for these games acted as an inspiration for Wordle.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013, but did not receive the review they expected.

The reason for the bad reviews is owing to two major issues with the game. Firstly, the solution list was humongous with over ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and archaic. Secondly, players could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

This led the couple to drop the project for almost ten years, only bringing it back into their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shah removed more than 80 per cent of the words from the solution list and Wardle added a one-game per day limit to it.

The updated version received immense love from the players due to its addictive nature. Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021 after witnessing its rising popularity.

It even impressed a media giant like The New York Times, which acquired the game in January 2022, for a seven-figure sum. It even released a website called WordleBot to help players analyze their games.

Nerdle is for math lovers

Wordle is the perfect game for people with elaborate vocabulary, but what about math lovers? Nerdle fills that empty space where players have to guess the arithematic equations of the day.

The game gives users a total of six attempts to try and guess the equation of the day, where they have to guess both the left and right hand side of the formula.

The game can feel very daunting at the start due to its unique design, but it is easier than it looks because the game only features elementary level problems.

Nerdle has some of SUDUKO's features, where a digit can only be used once. It also follows the 'BODMAS' method that dictates how an equation with multiple operators should be solved.

This spin-off of the original game is its own kind of unique and provides a fun variety among a large number of Wordle clones and variations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far