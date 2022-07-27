Wordle #404 answer for Thursday, July 28

Wordle is a world-famous game that took over social media at the beginning of 2022. Millions of players solved the game during its peak popularity, sharing their results with friends online.

Many of these users have since made the game a part of their routine, and dedicate some time each day to solve the quiz. The game provides a quick escape from daily boredom, as it is short and doesn't take much time to solve.

Once in a while, when the game is updated with a difficult word, players look for help online. This article contains useful clues to assist such players.

The solution for Wordle #404 rhymes with "plomp"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter P

Thursday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "plomp."

The solution for July 28 is "stomp."

According to Merriam Webster, stomp is an act of "walking with a loud heavy step, usually in anger."

Exploring the history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based couple Josh Wardle and Palak Shah came up with the game after being inspired by the latter's love for puzzles and quizzes.

They created a prototype for Wordle in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Unfortunately, the game did not do great and players complained that it was filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, because they could play it as many times as they wanted, players often got bored.

The negative reviews forced the pair to abandon the game and engage in other pursuits. During this time, Wardle worked with Reddit to create projects like Button and Place for the platform.

Wordle was forgotten for almost 10 years before making a comeback into the duo's lives during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple spent a majority of their free time playing crosswords and similar games during the lockdown and were thus inspired to take up Wordle once again.

They decided to use the lockdown to modify the old project. Shah filtered the solution list, which was filled with over 10k words. She removed around eighty per cent of the entries. Wardle, meanwhile, added a one-game per day limit.

The updated version of the game became immensely popular. Slowly, its player base started to increase, encouraging Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021. Its popularity attracted the New York Times, which acquired Wordle in January 2022.

Wordle games with multiple grids

Many avid Wordle-players feel that solving one grid is too easy for them. Hence, they try to look for variations where they can solve multiple grids within one game. More grids not only add a sense of difficulty, but also make the game more lengthy, meaning players can solve them for a longer time. Here are some of the most popular multiple grid variations.

1) Dordle - The simplest among the variants, Dordle requires players to solve two grids in six attempts. It is a rather difficult spin-off because the number of attempts is the same as the original version.

2) Quordle - As the name suggests, it requires players to solve four grids simultaneously. Created by David Mah and Freddie Meyer, players get a total of nine tries to solve all four puzzles.

3) Octordle - Coming next to Quordle, Octurdle requires players to solve eight grids in 13 attempts. Due to the number of puzzles, users are given a scroll bar to keep track of all the games.

Samantha Weatherford @slweathersby My mom, aunt, and I play a number of Wordle variations: Waffle, Heardle, Framed, Phrazle, etc. Anyway they started playing Squaredle so I thought I would too because they liked it. Except I missed an e and started playing Squardle and IT'S SO DIFFICULT. My mom, aunt, and I play a number of Wordle variations: Waffle, Heardle, Framed, Phrazle, etc. Anyway they started playing Squaredle so I thought I would too because they liked it. Except I missed an e and started playing Squardle and IT'S SO DIFFICULT.

4) Sedordle - This massive game requires players to solve sixteen grids in 21 attempts. People can sometimes get bored in the midst of solving this lengthy version of the game.

5) Kilordle - Reigning over all the aforementioned spin-offs, Kilordle requires players to solve a whopping one thousand puzzles in one game. It provides an equal number of attempts as well.

As stated by the players, while the game itself isn't very difficult, it is lengthy and can take up to hours to solve. It comes with a counter in the top right corner of the screen that helps players keep tabs on the number of solved games.

