Wordle #408 answer for Monday, August 1

Wordle is a five-letter quiz that took over social media at the beginning of 2022. The game launched silently on the internet and impressed people with its simple design and easy-to-understand rules.

The quiz recorded over 2 million players during its peak popularity. Many of these players have made it a part of their daily lives, making sure to solve it every day.

Sometimes, when they are not able to figure out the answer for themselves, they look for hints on the internet. This article contains useful clues to assist such players.

The solution for Wordle #408 rhymes with "chart"

1) The word begins with the letter Q

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Monday is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "chart."

Spoiler: The answer for August 1 is in the following sentence.

The answer for August 1 is "quart."

According to Merriam Webster, a quart is "a vessel or measure having a capacity of one quart." It is also "a unit of capacity equal to ¹/₄ gallon or ¹/₃₂ bushel."

The story behind Wordle

Wordle was formed by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game for his puzzle enthusiast wife, Palak Shah, whose love for quizzes became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to make a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Unfortunately, the game didn't go well, and players complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve as many grids as they wanted, which in turn made it gradually boring. The negative reviews made the pair drop the game while they went on to do other things in life.

During this time, Wardle worked for Reddit and did two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

🧚🏼‍♀️😎pixie😎🧚🏼‍♀️ @Pixiethemsd



🟨

🟨 🟨

🟩 🟩🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Nice quick one again! Wordle 407 4/6🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 #pawswordle Nice quick one again! Wordle 407 4/6🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#pawswordle Nice quick one again!

The couple was reminded of their old project during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing crosswords and other similar games.

They decided to modify the game and make it enjoyable for the players. Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new version of the game was loved by their friends and attracted new users every day. Wardle saw capability in the game and decided to release it to the public in October 2021. The game became immensely popular after its public release and got noticed by the New York Times, which bought it in January 2022.

The two movie spinoffs of Wordle

Wordle has given way to numerous different variations of the quiz. While many spinoffs are direct copies of the game, some take inspiration while creating quizzes with completely different mechanics. Moviedle and Framed are perfect examples of such variations. Both games feature movies but are slightly different in how they work.

Moviedle: The game was created by Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs and requires people to recognize a movie. The crux of the game is that the movie is sped up to fit into one second.

With every wrong or skipped attempt, the clip is slowed down to give a better view to the users.

Framed: In Framed, players have to recognize a movie by looking at a few screenshots taken from the film. With every failed or skipped attempt, they get to see a new screenshot.

Both games come with a total of six chances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far