Wordle #451 answer for Tuesday, September 13

Even after almost a year of its release, Wordle is still attracting more and more players from around the globe. Being a game where people need to guess the five-letter word in six tries, the game makes for a good brain-breaking activity as people love to wait for this mini quiz every day.

Being a free-to-play game that is played by millions of people every day, the game is based on some simple rules and has a database of over 3000 words. However, from time to time, everyone might need some or more hints to crack the answer to the day’s quiz. This article consists of clues and answers for Tuesday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #451 rhymes with ‘half-a’

The answer to the wordle begins with an A The word ends with an A, too, which means this is a word that has multiple As in it. The word also consists of L, P, and H. There is a sound of ‘F’ in the word, although the letter ‘F’ is not there in the word.

The answer to Tuesday’s wordle is a word that rhymes with "half-a" and "sulpha."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 12 game is in the following sentence.

The answer to Wordle #451 is Alpha. This is a Greek Word that means the first letter of the Greek alphabet. It is also known as a plane angle and angular acceleration. It is also a word denoting the first in a position or class, especially for a person or animal.

Wordle Stats: Which country has the highest number of people solving the quiz correctly everyday?

Wordle has managed to garner immense popularity and has become a household name. Most of us might think that the game has its origins in the English language, so a country like the USA might be at the top of the list of the ‘highest number of Wordle solvers.’ But the USA is not even close to being number 1.

Sweden has the world’s best players of the game.The Nordic country is also known to be the world’s seventh-happiest country and the seventh highest-performing nation on the Human Development Index. Switzerland is ranked second in having the best players of the word game. Poland comes third.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries with the best solvers, as per their ranking.

#1 Sweden

#2 Switzerland

#3 Poland

#4 Australia

#5 Belgium

#6 Finland

#7 Denmark

#8 Brazil

#9 South Africa

#10 Israel

The UK and USA missed out on being on the list. At the same time, Ireland and UAE are tying up with China and Uruguay.

The game was created by Brooklyn-based Josh Wardle, who came up with the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who is a quiz lover. Later, the couple worked together to build the game from scratch and as soon as it launched online, it took the internet by storm and netizens were just hooked on to the game. The game went viral and attracted the New York Times, and was subsequently purchased by the media company it in January 2022.

